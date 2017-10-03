Essential California: Understanding the carnage in Las Vegas

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A massacre in Las Vegas

Police said Monday that a search of the home and computer of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., turned up nothing to explain why he had smashed the windows of his 32nd-floor hotel room with a hammer-like tool and then opened fire on a crowd at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night. Local hospitals were flooded with victims and families desperately searching for information about the injured and deceased. Los Angeles Times

Here’s what we know:

-- At least 59 people were killed and 527 others injured — making this the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Los Angeles Times

-- By the time a SWAT team burst into his room, Paddock had killed himself. Police found 23 firearms in his Mandalay Bay hotel room and 19 more in his home in a retirement community in Mesquite. Los Angeles Times

-- Paddock wasn't known to be violent, his family says: “We are completely dumbfounded. ” Los Angeles Times

-- Here are the stories of the lives that were lost. Many of the dead concertgoers at the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival were Californians. Los Angeles Times

-- Facebook and Google pledged to stop fake news. So why did they promote Las Vegas-shooting hoaxes? Los Angeles Times

-- Photos from a terrible 24 hours in Las Vegas. Los Angeles Times

Some perspectives on the horror and tragedy

On the city: Las Vegas might be the headquarters of American escapism, but its glitz and glamour offer no shelter from a madman with guns. “In this gun-mad society, you hope the risks have been minimized and you know the odds are in your favor. But you also understand that no place is entirely safe,” writes columnist Robin Abcarian. Los Angeles Times

On the shooting: Times columnist Steve Lopez caught up with Irma Garcia, who was shot by a sniper in 1966 in Texas. The Las Vegas massacre brought her pain — and anger about inaction on guns. “I feel for those people. It was so horrible and out of the blue, and you don’t expect it,” Garcia told Lopez. I’m thinking about all of them, and the ones who survived should get some help. Psychological help. I want to let people know it takes a while.” Los Angeles Times

On the music: After horrendous shootings like this, will people still want to attend nightclubs/concerts/large music events in a crowded public space? Times critic Lorraine Ali says yes. Los Angeles Times

On the politics of the moment: “America got its consoler in chief Monday morning when President Trump spoke somberly to the nation from the White House. They are not likely to get results beyond that,” writes Times columnist Cathleen Decker. Los Angeles Times

