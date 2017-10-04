Essential California: The origins of 'Dirty John'

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 4, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

‘You are evil’

“He had lavished her with compliments, and now he savaged her looks. He had entered the marriage broke, and now he demanded half her wealth. He had been gentleness itself, and now he threatened her with ‘long-lost relatives’ in the mob.” So begins the third installment of our “Dirty John” series of stories and podcasts, in which Debra Newell learns about John Meehan’s nickname, which dates back years to his time in law school. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Do you have questions about this series? Leave them here: Los Angeles Times

The latest from Las Vegas

The gunman who attacked a Las Vegas country music festival installed cameras outside his hotel room, including at least one in a room-service cart, to watch for the approach of police officers as he carried out his rampage, officials said Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The workers behind the counter at the Starbucks inside the Virgin River Casino in Mesquite, Nev., winced whenever Stephen Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, lined up for their usual beverages. That’s because Paddock had a nasty habit of berating Danley in public. “It happened a lot,” Esperanza Mendoza, supervisor of the Starbucks, said Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

And: When the bullets started flying on their wedding anniversary, Jack Beaton died protecting the woman he loved. Los Angeles Times

Caltech professors win Nobel Prize

Caltech professors Kip Thorne and Barry Barish, and Rainer Weiss of MIT, have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their discovery of gravitational waves. The feat offered experimental proof of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity and ushered in a new field of astronomy with the potential to reveal the first moments after the big bang. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Flush with a new Nobel, the team partied at Caltech. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big LACMA gift: Breathing fresh life into one of the city’s most ambitious cultural projects and making history as the largest gift on record toward the construction of an American museum, David Geffen has pledged $150 million to a new building for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Los Angeles Times

Reversing the road diet: Faced with an ongoing furor over traffic congestion and so-called “road diets,” Los Angeles officials announced they will restore car lanes removed from two Playa del Rey boulevards earlier this year. Los Angeles Times

Car show on the move: The Palos Verdes Concours moved from the Trump National Golf Club in Palos Verdes, where it’d been held for 25 years, to an airport in nearby Torrance. The stated reason had nothing to do with politics. Autoweek

Ready for a runoff: Wendy Carrillo and Luis López will advance to the runoff in the special election to represent Assembly District 51 in Los Angeles. The special election is being held to replace Jimmy Gomez, elected to Congress after Rep. Xavier Becerra was named state attorney general. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

On tragedy and politics: Columnist Steve Lopez argues that understanding the minds of mass killers like Stephen Paddock can't be blocked by politics. Los Angeles Times