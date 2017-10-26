Essential California: World Series is tied after a wild game at Dodger Stadium

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Oct. 26, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Dodgers lose

The Dodgers lost 7-6 in a thrilling extra-inning affair full of home runs and great starting pitching. Now the series is tied after the Dodgers bullpen was unable to keep up its dominant ways. Throughout the postseason, “They were the team who broke hearts, who snuffed out dreams. Except until this week, they had not stared down an opponent like the Houston Astros,” writes Times reporter Andy McCullough. Los Angeles Times

Out in L.A.: Even with this loss, for the Dodgers faithful, cheering a home team playing in its first World Series in 29 years is a prayer answered. Parents let their children cut class to get to Dodger Stadium early. There were infants in blue onesies at Game 1 who will never remember what happened these sweltering October days atop Chavez Ravine, but who’ll never stop hearing about it. Los Angeles Times

History lesson: By pushing Frank McCourt aside, Bud Selig helped set the stage for this World Series. Los Angeles Times

They all bleed blue: The diversity of the Dodgers fan “is fantastic,” said Jaime Jarrin, the Dodgers’ longtime Spanish-language radio announcer. “When I first started in this job, the Latinos coming to the ballpark were about 8 to 10 percent.’’ Now, he believes its 45%. New York Times

Yes! Vin Scully showing up was almost as big as the game. Los Angeles Times

More Weinstein fallout

Colony Capital is no longer providing a much-needed cash infusion for the Weinstein Co., the latest sign that the beleaguered mini-studio may be headed for bankruptcy in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Los Angeles Times

Lawsuit: An attorney for a woman accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct said the Weinstein Co. should be held liable for millions in damages because key executives at the company must have known of the producer’s behavior. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Natassia Malthe is the latest woman to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. Los Angeles Times

Um, never mind?

After several hours of confusion over the Trump administration’s position on a massive water delivery project, the Interior Department said Wednesday it would continue to work with the state on California WaterFix. California officials were scratching their heads over a department statement that the Trump administration does not support the project, which the federal government has helped plan. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Brother arrested: A brother of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to authorities. Bruce Douglas Paddock, 58, was taken into custody at a nursing facility in L.A.’s Valley Village neighborhood. Los Angeles Times

Grimy streets: While weekly street sweeping is a way of life on one-third of Los Angeles streets, to the chagrin of residents chasing scarce parking, the rest of the city’s roads can go a year or more without being cleaned, according to a city controller audit released Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

A public health crisis: “California’s exorbitant housing costs are driving a public-health crisis here, as a developing-world disease is racing through homeless encampments in cities along the coast.” Washington Post

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

A day with El Chapo: In the Netflix docu-series “The Day I Met El Chapo,” Mexican actress and L.A. resident Kate del Castillo tells her story. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT