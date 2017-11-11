Essential California: A top-secret desert assembly plant ramps up to build the B-21 bomber

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day. Here’s what you don’t want to miss this weekend:

TOP STORIES

Out in the desert: A once-empty parking lot at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s top-secret aircraft plant in Palmdale is now jammed with cars that pour in during the predawn hours. More than a thousand new employees are working for the time being in rows of temporary trailers, a dozen tan-colored tents and a vast assembly hangar at the desert site near the edge of urban Los Angeles County. It is here that Northrop is building the Air Force’s new B-21 bomber, a stealthy, bat-winged jet designed to slip behind any adversary’s air defense system and deliver devastating airstrikes for decades to come. Los Angeles Times

Taking stock a year later: A year after his election, President Trump remains wildly unpopular in California, and the state’s voters are split over whether members of Congress should work with him when possible, a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll has found. The percentage of voters favoring cooperation overall — 47% — dropped somewhat when it came to Trump’s immigration policies, which the state’s Democratic officeholders have fought with legislation and lawsuits. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Most California voters would scrap the higher gas tax and vehicle fees recently approved by the Legislature to provide money to repair the state’s roads and bridges and improve mass transit, according to the poll. Los Angeles Times

UCLA basketball’s problems in China: The young American athletes took a detour to the Chinese lakeside town of Hangzhou on their way to play basketball. Now, in a bizarre situation that has entangled some of college sports’ most promising players, three may not be able to leave it. Los Angeles Times

Out in Santa Monica: A Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District board member has been casting votes that benefited construction management and financial advisory companies without disclosing that her husband does business with those firms, school board records as well as sworn testimony show. Los Angeles Times

Remembering the veterans: Tens of thousands of former members of the armed services will spend Veterans Day homeless — living on the streets or in vehicles or in shelters. Nowhere is the number of homeless vets larger than in Los Angeles County, where there are about 4,800 by the latest count, a 57% increase over last year. Los Angeles Times

AROUND CALIFORNIA

Investigation ends: The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into actor Corey Feldman’s allegations of sexual abuse and will not seek charges. A statement issued by the LAPD on Thursday said the occurrence Feldman reported was too old to be prosecuted. Los Angeles Times

A camp is cleared: Roughly 150 homeless people who have set up camp in the past year along a quiet trail overlooking the Santa Ana River in Fountain Valley feel they’ve found safety and camaraderie there. However, beginning Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department began evicting them. Los Angeles Times

Rohrabacher in the news: “Investigators for Special Counsel Robert Mueller are questioning witnesses about an alleged September 2016 meeting between Mike Flynn, who later briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, and Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a staunch advocate of policies that would help Russia.” NBC News

More on Ratner: Ellen Page says director Brett Ratner crudely outed her as gay at a meet and greet for the cast and crew of “X-Men: The Last Stand” when she was 18 years old. She also says making a Woody Allen movie is the biggest regret of her career in an industry where inappropriate sexual behavior is “ubiquitous.” Los Angeles Times

Big investigation: “The U.S. military helped fuel labor abuse at America’s largest ports by relying on trucking companies to move goods even after they violated labor laws and were found to have cheated drivers out of fair pay.” USA Today

Elections: You’ve heard the phrase “all politics is local”? California Republicans had better hope so. Given the blue wave of Democratic victories that swept the East Coast, some say it’s inevitable that association with President Trump will take a toll on the state GOP’s already slim prospects for many wins in 2018. CalMatters