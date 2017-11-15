Essential California: Rampage in a Northern California town

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 15, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Shooting rampage in Northern California

A gunman killed four people and wounded at least 10, including two children, in a shooting rampage in Tehama County on Tuesday morning before he was fatally shot by law enforcement. Authorities described a chaotic scene in which a gunman in a stolen car appeared to pick targets at random in the rural Northern California county. They said the gunman killed a man and a female neighbor with whom he had an ongoing feud; the gunman had been arrested for attacking the woman during a dispute in January. Los Angeles Times

Quick thinking: Authorities say teachers and staff at an elementary school heard shots a quarter-mile away and put the school on lockdown. When the gunman arrived, he shot at walls and windows, wounding two students, but could not enter the classrooms. Los Angeles Times

Plus: This is what witnesses saw at the school. Los Angeles Times

Should shops be able to veto sidewalk vendors?

Los Angeles is planning to legalize and regulate sidewalk vending, handing out city permits to the pushcarts and stands that are an everyday sight in the city. Despite a longstanding ban, about 50,000 vendors ply their trade on its sidewalks, selling ice cream, tamales and other food and goods, according to city officials. But brick-and-mortar shops, which have complained about blocked walkways, leftover trash and what they see as unfair competition from unregulated sidewalk vendors, could stand in their way. Under a proposal being vetted at City Hall, property owners could prohibit vending on the adjacent sidewalks. Los Angeles Times

The power of LGBTQ politics in Palm Springs

When the two new members of the Palm Springs City Council are sworn in next month, it will be a milestone moment for the desert city: Every person on the council will be a member of the LGBTQ community. Los Angeles Times

Weather alert

The first atmospheric river-fueled storm of the season is expected to make landfall in California on Wednesday afternoon, when it will dump inches of rain in the Bay Area, disgorge up to a foot of snow over the Sierra Nevada and likely trigger flash floods in fire-scorched wine country. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Back home, but ...: The three UCLA freshman basketball players detained in China have finally come home, but the embarrassing story isn’t over. What do the Bruins do with them now? Columnist Bill Plaschke weighs in. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The Trump connection to this international incident. Los Angeles Times

Eeesh: Delta Air Lines and Virgin Australia have stopped serving hot meals from Gate Gourmet at Los Angeles International Airport after listeria was found in the caterer’s local kitchen. Los Angeles Times

Trouble in the stacks: “An NBC4 I-Team undercover investigation has exposed rampant illegal behavior at Los Angeles public libraries.” NBC LA

Yes, dolphins can fly: This dolphin put on quite the show off Newport Beach. Orange County Register

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

How will they vote? Orange County Reps. Dana Rohrabacher and Ed Royce aren’t ready to take a position on the House GOP tax bill they are scheduled to vote on Thursday. Los Angeles Times

Rich people’s problems: Newport Beach is trying to determine a proper anchorage fee structure for visiting superyachts in Newport Harbor. The city’s Harbor Commission also has been studying a fair price for temporary moorings of extra-large vessels but will wait until a draft appraisal has been submitted before sharing its suggestions. Los Angeles Times

Vaccine shortage: “San Diego County, battling a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A, is postponing an outreach campaign to provide the second of two inoculations against the contagious liver disease until a national shortage of the vaccine is resolved, the county’s chief public health officer said.” Kaiser Health News