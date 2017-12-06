Essential California: Santa Ana winds roar through Southern California, whipping fires on destructive path

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Dec. 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Fire, fire everywhere

A series of Santa Ana-wind-driven wildfires burned out of control in Southern California, destroying more than a hundred homes, forcing thousands to flee, and smothering the region with smoke, in what officials predicted would be a pitched battle through Thursday. In Ventura, flames drove deep into suburbia, consuming dozens of stucco and tile homes along tidy streets and cul-de-sacs. Propane tanks exploded and fan palms became ragged torches lofting fiery debris hundreds of yards. By morning, an estimated 150 structures were destroyed in scenes reminiscent of the deadly October firestorm that tore through Santa Rosa, and officials say the damage may be much greater. Los Angeles Times

Here’s what we know:

— The Thomas fire in Ventura County has burned more than 55,000 acres, destroyed at least 150 structures and forced 27,000 people to evacuate. Los Angeles Times

— Some fire hydrants in Ventura didn't work because of power outages or other problems, firefighters say. Los Angeles Times

— The Creek fire prompted evacuations in parts of Sylmar and Lake View Terrace. Los Angeles Times

— A fire that broke out in San Bernardino County on Tuesday afternoon burned three people and triggered mandatory evacuations, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

— Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had a strong message for residents living near the fast-moving Creek fire: Be ready to go. “We expect this weather for the next five days, though today may be the most intense of days,” Garcetti said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Los Angeles Times

— Smoke from the Creek fire has caused poor air quality, prompting Los Angeles County officials to urge residents in neighboring communities to avoid going outdoors and to limit exercise. The unhealthy air quality has been declared in portions of the San Fernando Valley, Lake View Terrace, Sylmar, Malibu and Santa Monica. Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer Jeffrey Gunzenhauser urged residents living in those communities, especially children and the elderly, to be especially cautious. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

What happened? L.A. asked for $3 million for community policing. The Department of Justice said no. Some fear it's a sign of what's ahead. Los Angeles Times

Go to class! Here’s how L.A. Unified could reduce absenteeism, if it listens to outside advisers. Los Angeles Times

Bye, bye, Ball: LiAngelo Ball leaving UCLA is the best news the Bruins could have gotten, writes Times columnist Bill Plaschke. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

And the winner is...: Democratic labor activist Wendy Carrillo won a special election in Los Angeles on Tuesday to serve out the term of former Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, who was elected to Congress earlier this year. Tuesday’s vote was the last in a series of four special elections that have reshuffled the political landscape in a section of Los Angeles stretching from Silver Lake to Eagle Rock and East Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Dababneh fallout: The allegations of sexual misconduct against Assemblyman Matt Dababneh (D-Woodland Hills) reverberated in the California gubernatorial race on Tuesday, with one candidate calling on Dababneh to resign and another donating political contributions he received from the San Fernando Valley lawmaker. Los Angeles Times

More DACA support from the GOP: Orange County U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters on Tuesday joined Central Valley congressmen David Valadao and Jeff Denham in urging House Speaker Paul D. Ryan to address by the end of the year the legal status of people brought to the country illegally as children. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Interesting stats: Between 2010 and 2016, crime in Los Angeles County — including property and violent crime — rose by 5%, even as overall crime in the rest of the state fell by the same rate, according to a report released Tuesday. Los Angeles Times