Essential California: Horrific allegations of abuse, cruelty emerge in Perris

TOP STORIES

Horrific allegations

A grim story gets worse. Prosecutors say the siblings who were discovered this week living captive in a Perris tract home were tortured and abused by their parents for years, living in conditions that only grew more horrific over time as the family moved from Texas to California. The parents allegedly punished the children by beating and choking them, tied them to beds for weeks or months at a time, deprived them of food and forced them to stay up all night and sleep during the day. Authorities say they were not allowed to shower more than once a year. The two parents pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Los Angeles Times

Trump vs. California

State officials on Thursday blasted the Trump administration over reports of an imminent immigration enforcement sweep of Northern California and said new state laws will make such action more difficult. Los Angeles Times

Amazon’s headquarters search

Amazon said Los Angeles and 19 other places are the finalists for the $5-billion second headquarters the giant online retailer plans to build. Los Angeles is the only city west of the Rocky Mountains to make the list. L.A. officials are cheering, but experts still question the odds. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Opponents of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s problem-plagued recycling initiative launched a campaign Thursday to dismantle the program, saying they want voters to replace it with a simpler trash system. Los Angeles Times

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson returned to Hawthorne High School, where he got some justice for a paper he wrote there decades ago. Said his music teacher: “Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be ‘Surfin’.’ That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars.” Daily Breeze

Some in the north Westlake district fear that gentrification is coming and that the city’s new guidelines for development will push longtime residents out. Curbed Los Angeles

Publisher under investigation: The Los Angeles Times’ parent company, Tronc, said Thursday that it had opened an investigation into past conduct of Times publisher Ross Levinsohn following a detailed report by National Public Radio. Los Angeles Times

A sign of something: The New York Times travel section is now recommending Highland Park tourism: “Once a quiet and relatively unknown neighborhood, Highland Park is now seeing an influx of younger residents. Cool bars, restaurants and shops have followed.” New York Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Coming soon? A proposed November statewide ballot measure could allow three of the nation’s biggest paint companies to hand California taxpayers a bill for the cost of cleaning up health hazards caused by lead paint. Los Angeles Times

Allegations in Sacramento: Foes of state Sen. Bob Hertzberg are jumping on accusations he gave women unwanted hugs. Sacramento Bee

Protesters arrested: With less than 36 hours to go before the possible shutdown of the federal government, seven Californians who were brought to the country illegally as children sat down in a U.S. Capitol hallway and began to scream. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS