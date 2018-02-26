Essential California: Feinstein snubbed by state Democratic Party

Weinstein Co., the New York studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein, will file for bankruptcy protection after last-ditch talks to sell its assets to an investor group collapsed, the company's board of directors said Sunday night. "While we recognize that this is an extremely unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, the Board has no choice but to pursue the only viable option to maximize the company's remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process," the board said in a statement. Los Angeles Times