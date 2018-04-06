Essential California: Why immigrants fear the doctor's office

"I remember the day I moved from Massachusetts after graduating high school in 1973 to Ojai to live with my father after my parents had divorced. I fell in love with the valley and the mountains from the first day. I remember the beautiful hikes on Nordhoff Ridge in the Los Padres National Forest. We use to hike up to an old fire lookout tower and look out over the Pacific and the Channel Islands as the sun was setting. It was like something I've never seen before. Most beautiful views I've ever seen. I spent 41 years in Ventura County before retiring in 2010 and moving back to New England in 2015. California will always be my second home in which I visit every year."