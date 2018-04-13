Essential California: Coachella!!!

"I had lived most of my life in Belgium and Germany, but in August 1982 I moved to California to attend college at Sacramento State, my grandmother's alma mater. I landed at the S.F. airport where I was greeted by my Aunt Jackie. My beloved aunt decided to drive us back to Sacramento on the back roads as a treat and a way to acquaint me with my new home. We traveled through the East Bay and then onto the Delta. Jackie happily described where we were and a little history as well, but when she finally looked over, she noticed that I was crying. I was overwhelmed by how dry and brown the hills were and hot the air seemed. I got used to it and learned to appreciate it eventually but escaped to the wet of Washington state. I still love the hills of the Bay Area in the spring when they are green."