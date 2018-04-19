Essential California: Death in Delano

Celestino Hilario Garcia struggled to explain that he was not to blame for the death of his sister-in-law and the brother he labored alongside in the vineyards for years. The native of the Mexican state of Guerrero stood outside of his apartment, his eyes bloodshot, his voice raw. He was the target of ICE agents in Delano when they mistakenly followed his brother. His brother Santos and his wife died after fleeing from the agents. Now, blame is a common theme in this Central Valley farm town: Some Delano officials and residents blame ICE; and ICE blames California's "sanctuary" state policies. Los Angeles Times