Essential California: Separating migrants and their children

"I came to San Francisco after an Army stint in 1970. My first bus ride on an electric had the spring-loaded arms come loose from the overhead wires, and the driver called for the passengers to push the bus through the intersection. 'OK, this is different.' Continuing my ride through the financial district I saw a young, naked woman walking down the sidewalk among the suited businessmen, who did not look up. I again thought, 'Yes, different.' Finally I landed in the Haight. Very different: no shoes, anything-goes clothes, daily LSD reports on FM — Rumpled Foreskin was the DJ, Scoop 'If you don't like the news ... go out and make some of your own' Nisker, the reporter. I moved to the Mission and got a job as a PacBell lineman. Been in the Bay Area ever since."