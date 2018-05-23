Essential California: USC's president faces call to resign

One of California's least tarnished stretches of coastline will only be accessible to wealthy property owners, visitors with guides and those who can boat or paddle two miles under a deal between state officials and landowners in Hollister Ranch, who have for decades fought to keep their beaches almost entirely to themselves. Parts of the beach will be accessible only by ocean "via surfboard, paddleboard, kayak or soft-bottom boat." The beach is about two miles from Gaviota State Park beach. Los Angeles Times