Essential California: Primary preview

-- As the youthful mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom quickly rose to national prominence with his push to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004. A year later, Antonio Villaraigosa personified the long-awaited rise of Latino political power when he took office as mayor of Los Angeles. Each Democratic politician took on some of the most intractable issues confronting their cities with such an abundance of confidence and affinity for the spotlight that their showdown for California governor seemed all but inevitable, even as Republican John Cox threatens to overtake Villaraigosa for the No. 2 spot. Los Angeles Times