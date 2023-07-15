Who is running for president in 2024?

A former vice president, two former governors, a sitting U.S. senator, a current mayor and a talk radio host recently joined a growing GOP list of 2024 presidential hopefuls, while an author and a Kennedy family member are competing for the Democratic nod.

All are considered major underdogs against the three headline-grabbing candidates, at least for now.

President Biden is expected to easily win the Democratic nomination while former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are battling for the Republican nod. Early polls show DeSantis trailing Trump, including in California, where the former president holds a 44%-26% edge among likely state primary voters.

Although California Gov. Gavin Newsom hasn’t announced a presidential bid for himself, he has been campaigning for Biden’s reelection, simultaneously building his own base in red states .

Here are some of the official candidates: