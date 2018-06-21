Essential California: Trump's immigration flip

“My first memory of Los Angeles is living in a Lincoln Heights duplex with my mother, grandmother and sister in about 1936. My father had passed at a veterans hospital the year before. We later moved to Highland Park, where I spent my K-12 years attending a series of grammar schools as they were then called. As a child, along with older neighborhood kids, we were free to roam the then undisturbed natural environment. A favorite summertime activity was locating and extracting trapdoor spiders. For those who don’t know, the spider boroughs a small round hole in the earth lined with a silky web. To extract the spider, one poured water that loosed the web and the spider was extracted along with the web. Once contained in a glass jar, it was subjected to many hours of inspection. Beginning when I was about 12 my grandmother and I would take the W yellow car to the Grand Central Market and do the weekly shopping. Eating in the Chinese cafe was a treat and shopping the various stalls taught me a great deal. After I graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1950, my education continued at Frank Wiggins (L.A. Trade Tech), where I graduated and obtained an FCC radio license. I was able to effectively use my education from the L.A. school district first at Lockheed and later in the computer industry. I have fond memories of Los Angeles, the yellow cars, which from the age of 7 took me to school, work and movie theaters and the friendly safe and exciting neighborhoods. I am currently living in Austin, Texas, with my child bride of 59 years.”