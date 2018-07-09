Essential California: Gov. Brown's life-or-death decision

Most weekday mornings, hundreds of children who were separated from their parents at the border are driven in unmarked cars and vans from foster homes across New York to a building in East Harlem. “They cry, but you just have to give them more love and attention,” says one foster mom. The Trump administration has stopped separating children from their parents at the border, but the ordeal of separation continues to play out across the country, perhaps no place more so than in New York City and its suburbs, where at least 350 to 600 children have been sent, according to estimates by city and consular officials. Los Angeles Times