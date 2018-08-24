Essential California: Who's running against Duncan Hunter?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Aug. 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
For nearly 40 years, voters in eastern San Diego County have picked a Republican named Duncan Hunter to be their representative in Congress. Duncan Lee Hunter came first, and then his son and current congressman Duncan Duane Hunter. Could 2018 be the year they change course and go with a 29-year-old Palestinian Mexican American Democrat named Ammar Campa-Najjar? Until Tuesday, election analysts said no. But after Hunter, a five-term incumbent, and his wife were indicted by a federal grand jury this week for misusing $250,000 in campaign dollars to fund their own lavish lifestyles, Campa-Najjar’s longshot bid seems, in some eyes, to be less of a stretch. Los Angeles Times
— “Hunter is running for re-election against an opponent who is not on the ballot: the U.S. Department of Justice.” San Diego Union-Tribune
— “Mr. Campa-Najjar’s campaign had been something of a stepchild in a state that had been at the forefront of the Democratic battle to win control of Congress, attracting little attention.” New York Times
— “Hunter told Speaker Paul Ryan Thursday that he will step down from his committee assignments, after initially declining to do so.” Politico
The skinny on plastic straws
California is poised to become the first state to restrict the distribution of plastic straws at restaurants under a bill approved Thursday by lawmakers, capturing the attention of environmentalists nationwide who hope the idea, like many with origins in the Golden State, will spread across the nation. The legislation, which would prohibit full-service, dine-in restaurants from offering plastic straws to customers unless they are requested, passed on a 45-20 vote by the Assembly and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature. Stopping short of an outright ban, environmentalists say they expect the bill will again make the state — which represents the world’s fifth largest economy — a trendsetter. Los Angeles Times
A setback for Locol
Locol, the groundbreaking fast-food chain started in Watts by celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson with the aim of bringing affordable and healthful food to underserved areas, has closed its restaurant locations. Instead, the company said it would move to full-time catering. Locol’s two remaining restaurants were in Watts and San Jose; two Oakland locations had previously been shuttered. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
More on Argento accusations: The troubling case of Asia Argento, Jimmy Bennett and the #MeToo movement. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Argento “blows up the myth of the ‘perfect victim.’ ” Daily Beast
That husk of a building: A California appeals court on Thursday sided with the city of Los Angeles in a long-running legal fight over a half-finished Target shopping center in Hollywood, reversing a lower court’s ruling that halted construction of the project. Los Angeles Times
Click! Check out this surfer riding an air mattress. Orange County Register
An oral history: As “Adventure Time” wraps up, a look back at how the cartoon series broke barriers and changed the genre. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
Coming soon: “A policy change to strip spouses of H-1B visa holders of their right to work has entered its final review, with senior leaders in the Department of Homeland Security moving toward approval, according to a new court filing.” Mercury News
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Hmmmmm: When California lawmakers removed write-in candidates from state and congressional ballots, it wasn’t by accident. Los Angeles Times
Hoping to solve the problem: After a string of suicides within the first two weeks of classes, Rancho Cucamonga school districts are refocusing their attention on mental health services and suicide-prevention projects. Los Angeles Times
Big: “The nation’s second-largest school district is voting to strike, according to sources within United Teachers Los Angeles.” L.A. Taco
Plus: “I’m a Los Angeles teacher, and I am going to vote to strike.” Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Suspected DUI: A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a series of crashes that killed a Chula Vista woman and injured nine people on the 5 Freeway in Irvine early Thursday, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
A gun’s origin: A federal grand jury has indicted a Nevada man as an unlicensed firearms dealer after he allegedly sold guns to out-of-state residents, including one that was used in the fatal shooting of a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
The enemy: Meet the new Aedes mosquito spreading misery around a wide swath of Southern California. Daily Breeze
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
RIP: Mike Trout remembers brother-in-law Aaron Cox as “an amazing person inside & out.” Los Angeles Times
Déjà blue: With the playoffs slipping out of their grasp, the Dodgers must break the cycle of blowing leads, columnist Bill Plaschke writes. Los Angeles Times
Flashback Friday: How Christopher Nolan used architecture to alienating effect in “The Dark Knight.” Los Angeles Times
On shelves now: “In ‘Small Fry,’ Steve Jobs comes across as a jerk. His daughter forgives him. Should we?” New York Times
Fun: Here’s the story behind the knitted animals that are all over the place at the Civic Center in San Francisco. KQED
A wow story: “A California cult unwittingly created one of the country's great wineries and then lost it. The haunting story of a vineyard’s rise, collapse and refusal to die.” San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: partly cloudy, 81, Friday and Saturday. San Diego: partly cloudy, 78, Friday; sunny, 78, Saturday. San Francisco area: partly cloudy, 63, Friday; partly cloudy, 64, Saturday. San Jose: partly cloudy, 78, Friday; sunny, 79, Saturday. Sacramento: partly cloudy, 85, Friday; sunny, 88, Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from David Mills:
“Growing up on a farm in rainy, cloudy Washington state, I thought California was a far-away dream place — beckoning with sunny skies, sandy beaches, bikini-clad girls, Disneyland, the curvaceous Mouseketeer named Annette Funicello, who was the first girl who really attracted my 12-year-old boy’s attention. When I became college age, I had to go to the University of Washington; I could not afford a California school. But when I graduated, I found myself going to Stanford University for graduate school on a full scholarship. I can still remember my first days in California with my new wife, in a brand-new apartment in a former orange grove, the fresh smell of the warm air, going to the ocean for a day, or to Big Sur for camping, or up to San Francisco for Chinese food in its wonderful Chinatown.”