Essential California: Businesses vow to take the lead on fighting climate change

“I arrived in Santa Maria as a 9-year old in 1960. The backyard of our tract home opened on a sandy field with pine trees and eucalyptus lining old Highway 101, which was only two lanes there and ran through the center of town. The slight hill in the back of the house was planted in ice plant, and potato bugs and horny toads left their distinctive tracks across the sand beyond the ice plant. To me it was magic to be eight miles inland with frequent fog; it felt like we were living on the beach.”