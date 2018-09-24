Essential California: Can the next governor fix the state's problems?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Sept. 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Much is made of the widening gap between California’s very rich and very poor. But just as significant is how the fate of the latter depends heavily on the former. The state scooped up just under $1 billion from nearly 9,000 tax returns filed in one tony Palo Alto ZIP Code in 2016 — more revenue than from any other ZIP Code in California. This system works well in boom times, but what happens when the next bust happens? Los Angeles Times
Plus: This is Part 1 of a special series by Times reporter Melanie Mason on the essential issues facing California’s next governor. We’ve asked the candidates — and our readers — for solutions. Los Angeles Times
Next in the series: Disaster in California: Preparing for the unknown.
Anyone there?
When citizens complain about police, does anyone listen? A Times analysis of complaint data reported to the California Department of Justice shows law enforcement agencies across the state upheld 8.4% of complaints filed by members of the public from 2008 to 2017. In a state with some of the strictest police privacy laws in the country, those who make complaints against officers are entitled to learn little more than whether their allegations were found to be true or not. They are given no other explanation about how a final decision was reached, what was done to investigate their allegation or whether an officer was disciplined. Los Angeles Times
Were privilege and race a factor?
The case was unique from the start: A white, blue-eyed teenager from the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Palos Verdes Estates was arrested in October on suspicion of murder in an alleged gang killing in South Los Angeles. About a week later, Cameron Terrell posted $5-million bail, grabbing headlines. He was in the spotlight again in July, after a jury found Terrell — the driver in the shooting — not guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the death of 21-year-old Justin Holmes. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Big vote: After months of demonstrations and protests, hotel workers at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim overwhelmingly approved a contract that boosts hourly salaries by at least 40% over two years and clears the way for staff to get bonuses that were promised last year. Los Angeles Times
All hail: The Lakers are getting used to having the King as its leader. Los Angeles Times
And: The Clippers’ curious new “executive director of research.” The New Yorker
Boarding school: After a 30-day testing period at Los Angeles International Airport, United Airlines has expanded a new boarding procedure that is designed to reduce passenger confusion. Los Angeles Times
Passing the plate: If there were any lingering doubts about the church’s stance on immigration, Archbishop José Gomez erased them when he put his name — and the church’s considerable influence — behind a fundraising drive for immigrant families who were separated while trying to enter the country. Los Angeles Times
Half a decade later: The heartwarming end to a Vietnam War family drama. Orange County Register
CALIFORNIA POLITICS
Up next: Immigrants who rely on public benefits for food, housing and medical care could be denied green cards under new rules put forth Saturday by the Trump administration that would in effect limit family-based “chain migration,” as the president calls it. Los Angeles Times
Inching back: Why are we not hearing more from the powerful union representing state prison guards? Los Angeles Times
Robin Abcarian checks in: Will this be another year of the woman in the California “flip the House” battle? Los Angeles Times
Perspective: For Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a career in the shadow of women’s rights comes full circle. New York Times
Plus: The cartoon version of California’s most famous political family. Sacramento Bee
Get more midterm election coverage on our Decision California page.
CRIME AND COURTS
Sad: A “master herbalist” and the death of a young boy in Harbor Gateway. ABC7
Big mistake: Bay Area police thought they had a real-life “Gone Girl.” They were really wrong. SFGate
PSA Flight 182: Marking the 40th anniversary of San Diego’s worst air disaster. “It was awful,” said Verna Huger, 85, who opened her front door to find a neighboring house ablaze, smoke and ash choking the sky. “It was horrible.” San Diego Union-Tribune
Good sleuthing: How the search for one serial rapist helped catch another. Sacramento Bee
#MeToo: Ronald Reagan’s daughter says she was sexually assaulted by a music executive in the 1970s. Washington Post
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Revolutionary: The San Francisco bookstore that has become a chronicler — and inspiration — for the California resistance. The New Yorker
Book excerpt: Mike Ovitz describes the ugliest divorce in Hollywood history. Los Angeles Times
It’s out there: The search for taco life west of the 405. L.A. Taco
Actor Justin Theroux on L.A.: “Life there is a very gate-to-gate, garage-to-garage, car-to-car, and that’s just for anybody. There is this kind of hermetic seal that’s placed around you.” New York Times
Full circle: A year after the Las Vegas massacre, the concert interrupted by violence finally finds an end, in Irvine. Press-Enterprise
Dreamy: A luxury “Airstream” trailer hotel coming to Yosemite. SFGate
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Partly cloudy, 79, Monday and Tuesday. San Diego: Mostly sunny, 72, Monday, Partly cloudy, 73, Tuesday. San Francisco area: Sunny, 69, Monday and Tuesday. San Jose: Sunny, 85, Monday. Sunny, 86, Tuesday. Sacramento: Sunny, 92, Monday. Sunny, 94, Tuesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:
Rep. Doris Matsui (Sept. 25, 1944), Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss (Sept. 26, 1961), tennis star Serena Williams (Sept. 26, 1981) and actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Sept. 27, 1972).