Politics

For first time, Trump’s campaign describes bullet wound from rally shooting

Former President Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents.
Former President Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being injured during a shooting at his July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pa.
(Anna Moneymake / Getty Images)
By Steve Padilla
In the first detailed description of the wound former President Trump suffered from a would-be assassin’s bullet, his campaign put out a statement Saturday saying the round came “less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head.”

The description of Trump’s injury came from U.S. Rep. Ronny L. Jackson (R-Texas), who served as Trump’s White House physician.

“The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear,” Jackson, a vocal Trump supporter, wrote in the statement. “The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.”

Jackson said the swelling has since resolved and that the wound was healing properly.

MILWAUKEE, WI JULY 18, 2024 -- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump touches the firefighter gear of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Politics

Trump describes assassination attempt during RNC speech

Trump describes the assassination attempt, saying he heard a ‘loud whizzing sound’ and then ‘felt something hit me really, really hard.’

July 18, 2024

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place,” he wrote. “Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

Trump was first treated by the staff at a Pennsylvania hospital. Jackson said he saw Trump the night of the shooting at Trump’s residence in Bedminster, N.J. “I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well,” Jackson wrote.

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, then-White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House, in Washington.

World & Nation

Ex-White House doctor made sexist comments, drank, took sleeping pills on duty, report says

Defense Department report finds Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson made sexual comments, drank alcohol and took sleeping pills on duty as White House doctor.

March 3, 2021

Trump, wearing a bandage over his ear, recounted the shooting for the first time publicly Thursday night, when he formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In a show of solidarity, many convention attendees wore bandages over their right ears.

A woman in a red MAGA hat wears a bandage on her ear at the Republican National Convention.
An Arizona delegate wears a bandage on her ear at the Republican National Convention.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“You’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s too painful to tell,” Trump said before describing what happened at a campaign rally July 13 in Butler, Pa.

Trump said that as he turned his head to look at a chart projected on a screen, he heard “a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear.”

“I said to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet.’ And moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down. My hand was covered with blood,” he said.

Election 2024
Steve Padilla

Steve Padilla is editor of the Los Angeles Times showcase feature Column One. In more than 30 years with The Times, he has edited a wide variety of topics, including presidential politics, higher education and religion. He has also written and edited his share of weather stories.

