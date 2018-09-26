Essential California: The crimes that struck fear in L.A.-area homeless

Ramon Escobar got into his Honda CRV and drove west on Interstate 10 from Houston to the Pacific Ocean. Three days later, Santa Monica police found a homeless man battered and bruised on the beach. Someone had pummeled the man across the head as he slept. In the next 16 days, police allege, Escobar approached six other men the same way — sneaking up as they dozed in secluded areas as he clutched a wooden baseball bat or a pair of bolt cutters. Police believe Escobar cut a bloody swath across Los Angeles and Santa Monica this month, beating three men to death and seriously injuring four others in a series of vicious attacks that deeply disturbed the city’s already at-risk homeless population. Los Angeles Times