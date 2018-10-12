Essential California: Kamala's quest

“A few years ago, I witnessed wildly different natural events happening along the coast between San Diego and L.A. I was waiting for my sister, who bummed a ride from me to San Diego from L.A. for a job interview. I was happy to do it not just because it was for her but because I'd always enjoyed the drive. It was early spring and I'd stepped over to the beach to chill while waiting. My feet were in the waves, and when I turned around, I saw the amazing views of snow-capped mountains. Later, I was walking along the shoreline when suddenly I saw a waterspout. It looked like a huge ice sculpture. I was too stunned to move away from the area and just stood there watching it — with my feet in the waves, along snow-capped mountains.”