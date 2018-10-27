Essential California: Tattoo troubles for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is paying a growing price for its failure to extinguish tattooed secret societies that decades of watchdog reports and lawsuits have accused of promoting overzealous policing and cliques. The tattoos and questions about cliques are being used to challenge deputies’ credibility in court. Officers who are sued over allegations of excessive force have been compelled to answer questions about their ink and allow it to be photographed. “What goes around comes around,” said Merrick Bobb, who was a civilian monitor of the Sheriff’s Department for 22 years. He said the persistence of deputy cliques demonstrates a failure of management. Los Angeles Times