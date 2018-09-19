Essential California: A landmark 2016 gun control law remains scarcely used

In 2016, California became the first state in the nation to allow family members, roommates and police officers to ask a judge to block individuals believed to be dangerous from having firearms for up to a year. The legislation followed a 2014 mass shooting in Isla Vista, near UC Santa Barbara. Relatives of the gunman, Elliot Rodger, had previously alerted authorities to his potential danger. But so far, the gun violence restraining orders have been rarely used. Los Angeles Times