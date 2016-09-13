Today: From 'Clinton Fatigue' to 'Trump-Speak.' Rams Must Feel a Bit Sheepish.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

From ‘Clinton Fatigue’ to ‘Trump-Speak’

For two of the least-popular candidates in presidential campaign history, the motto seems to be “Trust me, I’m campaigning.” The way Hillary Clinton’s camp handled her health scare is giving some voters flashbacks to the days of “Clinton fatigue,” once used to describe the scandals and obfuscations of her husband Bill’s administration. The way Donald Trump speaks, meanwhile, is affecting political discourse “bigly.” Surely you’re familiar with the “say it, repeat it, say it again” technique, the “people say” qualification and the words “believe me.” Here’s a breakdown of Trump-speak.

More Politics

-- She once compared Trump to a “street dog.” Now it's her job to sell him to Latino voters.

-- Bill Clinton is filling in for his wife on the campaign trail in California and Nevada this week.

-- Trump keeps the focus on Clinton's “deplorables” remark and promises to release more of his health records.

Leveling the Overtime Field

It’s been one of Sacramento’s most intense political battles: allowing farmworkers to join the ranks of those who get overtime pay after eight hours in a day or 40 hours in a week. With Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature yesterday, a measure will phase in that rule over four years, starting in 2019. Leaders of the United Farm Workers of America praised it as a historic victory. Farmers and agricultural groups say it will backfire on laborers and raise prices at the supermarket.

Budding Support for Recreational Pot

Just six years ago, California voters rejected a measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. But the latest USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll shows that 58% support a similar initiative on the November ballot, with the strongest backing among voters ages 18 to 24. Why would some want to legalize now? It might stem in part from being able to watch how other states in the West have dealt with it.

A Liberal Lion of Los Angeles

In his Brentwood living room, Stanley Sheinbaum and his wife, Betty, entertained the powerful and political of his day. Outside its confines, he left his mark on history near and far, such as raising money for Daniel Ellsberg’s Pentagon Papers defense; persuading Yasser Arafat to accept Israel as a state; and driving out LAPD Chief Daryl Gates after the Rodney King beating. Once described in The Times as “a kingpin of liberal politics in Los Angeles,” Sheinbaum has died at age 96.

The Rams Must Feel a Bit Sheepish

L.A. waited 22 years for this: The Rams started their first season back as a Southern California team with a trip up to San Francisco and promptly got blanked by the 49ers, 28-0. At least some fans in St. Louis must have been pleased. This Sunday, L.A.’s football team will have a chance to redeem itself at the Coliseum against the Seattle Seahawks, though a certain former USC coach will have something to say about that.

How Far Can an Electric Car Go?

“Range anxiety” may be the biggest concern people have when considering an electric car: Will it run out of power before you get to your destination? With California’s renewed push to control emissions, it’s a fear more and more of us will face. That’s why automotive writer Charles Fleming tested a prototype of Chevrolet’s 2017 Bolt EV on an extended spin from Monterey to Santa Barbara. Would it live up to the EPA-approved range of 238 miles or leave him stranded?

CALIFORNIA

-- Former L.A. County Supervisor Ed Edelman, who championed child welfare, health services and environmental preservation, has died at age 85.

-- Former Assemblyman Tom Calderon was sentenced to a year in federal custody for laundering bribes taken by his brother.

-- Nearly 3,000 flags planted around Occidental College to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were trashed, prompting outrage on the campus.

-- A leader of the "Bling Ring" and another man pleaded guilty to stalking a West Hollywood skin-care guru after a judge tossed out a more serious charge of solicitation to commit rape.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- A gripping production of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” at the Mark Taper Forum couldn’t be more timely.

-- Singer-songwriter Nick Cave’s sorrow is at the center of a 3-D black-and-white documentary.