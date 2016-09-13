Today: From 'Clinton Fatigue' to 'Trump-Speak.' Rams Must Feel a Bit Sheepish.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
From ‘Clinton Fatigue’ to ‘Trump-Speak’
For two of the least-popular candidates in presidential campaign history, the motto seems to be “Trust me, I’m campaigning.” The way Hillary Clinton’s camp handled her health scare is giving some voters flashbacks to the days of “Clinton fatigue,” once used to describe the scandals and obfuscations of her husband Bill’s administration. The way Donald Trump speaks, meanwhile, is affecting political discourse “bigly.” Surely you’re familiar with the “say it, repeat it, say it again” technique, the “people say” qualification and the words “believe me.” Here’s a breakdown of Trump-speak.
More Politics
-- She once compared Trump to a “street dog.” Now it's her job to sell him to Latino voters.
-- Bill Clinton is filling in for his wife on the campaign trail in California and Nevada this week.
-- Trump keeps the focus on Clinton's “deplorables” remark and promises to release more of his health records.
Leveling the Overtime Field
It’s been one of Sacramento’s most intense political battles: allowing farmworkers to join the ranks of those who get overtime pay after eight hours in a day or 40 hours in a week. With Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature yesterday, a measure will phase in that rule over four years, starting in 2019. Leaders of the United Farm Workers of America praised it as a historic victory. Farmers and agricultural groups say it will backfire on laborers and raise prices at the supermarket.
Budding Support for Recreational Pot
Just six years ago, California voters rejected a measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. But the latest USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll shows that 58% support a similar initiative on the November ballot, with the strongest backing among voters ages 18 to 24. Why would some want to legalize now? It might stem in part from being able to watch how other states in the West have dealt with it.
A Liberal Lion of Los Angeles
In his Brentwood living room, Stanley Sheinbaum and his wife, Betty, entertained the powerful and political of his day. Outside its confines, he left his mark on history near and far, such as raising money for Daniel Ellsberg’s Pentagon Papers defense; persuading Yasser Arafat to accept Israel as a state; and driving out LAPD Chief Daryl Gates after the Rodney King beating. Once described in The Times as “a kingpin of liberal politics in Los Angeles,” Sheinbaum has died at age 96.
The Rams Must Feel a Bit Sheepish
L.A. waited 22 years for this: The Rams started their first season back as a Southern California team with a trip up to San Francisco and promptly got blanked by the 49ers, 28-0. At least some fans in St. Louis must have been pleased. This Sunday, L.A.’s football team will have a chance to redeem itself at the Coliseum against the Seattle Seahawks, though a certain former USC coach will have something to say about that.
How Far Can an Electric Car Go?
“Range anxiety” may be the biggest concern people have when considering an electric car: Will it run out of power before you get to your destination? With California’s renewed push to control emissions, it’s a fear more and more of us will face. That’s why automotive writer Charles Fleming tested a prototype of Chevrolet’s 2017 Bolt EV on an extended spin from Monterey to Santa Barbara. Would it live up to the EPA-approved range of 238 miles or leave him stranded?
CALIFORNIA
-- Former L.A. County Supervisor Ed Edelman, who championed child welfare, health services and environmental preservation, has died at age 85.
-- Former Assemblyman Tom Calderon was sentenced to a year in federal custody for laundering bribes taken by his brother.
-- Nearly 3,000 flags planted around Occidental College to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks were trashed, prompting outrage on the campus.
-- A leader of the "Bling Ring" and another man pleaded guilty to stalking a West Hollywood skin-care guru after a judge tossed out a more serious charge of solicitation to commit rape.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- A gripping production of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” at the Mark Taper Forum couldn’t be more timely.
-- Singer-songwriter Nick Cave’s sorrow is at the center of a 3-D black-and-white documentary.
-- Video: Natalie Portman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley discuss the art of bringing real-life stories to the big screen, while director Barry Jenkins talks about his acclaimed film “Moonlight.”
-- Isabelle Huppert has never been nominated for an Oscar, but that may change this season.
-- Author E.L. James will retell the second book in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series from Christian Grey’s point of view.
NATION-WORLD
-- A cease-fire in Syria’s civil war got off to a shaky start as the government and rebels accused each other of violations.
-- France’s prime minister said security forces are “foiling [terrorist] attacks every single day.”
-- Meet Dallas Goldtooth, a comedian who helped stop the Keystone XL pipeline and is trying to stop another: the 1,170-mile Dakota Access pipeline.
-- It wouldn’t stick: Austria postpones its presidential election because of defective glue on ballot envelopes.
-- The sugar industry began funding research that cast doubt on sugar's role in heart disease as early as the 1960s, according to an analysis of newly uncovered documents.
BUSINESS
-- The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing next week on the aggressive sales tactics by Wells Fargo & Co. employees that led to a $185-million settlement.
-- Stoopid Buddy Stoodios appears to have tapped into a powerful niche by applying a twisted sense of humor to an old-fashioned animation style.
SPORTS
-- Rookie pitcher José De León, the Dodgers' offense and the team’s fans are all strong in an 8-2 win over the Yankees in New York.
-- Two men were arrested after rushing Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte during a taping of “Dancing With the Stars.”
-- The NCAA pulled seven championship events from North Carolina for the coming year over the state's transgender bathroom law.
OPINION
-- The nation and the world face grave issues. So why are we spending so much time on Clinton’s treatable pneumonia?
-- California is backsliding on water conservation. L.A. can't and won't follow suit.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- The rules of the English language we all know but didn’t know that we knew. (BBC)
-- Where does your lost plane luggage go? A small town in Alabama. (The Economist)
-- Photo essay: Behind the scenes with workers at the Vatican. (The Guardian)
ONLY IN L.A.
A short stretch of Hollywood Boulevard east of Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz has long been a small pocket of good food and drink spots, but as Times food editor Amy Scattergood writes, it’s “turning into somewhat of an actual restaurant row.” See how it’s becoming a kind of Grand Central Market west.
Please send comments and ideas to Davan Maharaj.