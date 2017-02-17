Today: You Call This Love? Seems Like It Always Rains in Southern California.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today, including our weekend recommendations and weekly look back into the archives.

TOP STORIES

You Call This Love?

President Trump says he loves the Dreamer kids. “DACA is a very, very difficult subject for me,” he remarked during his hour-plus news conference yesterday. “It's one of the most difficult subjects I have because you have these incredible kids.” But while Trump says he wants to treat the children brought into the country illegally “with heart,” his senior aides have examined at least two options to end protections for the Dreamers while shielding Trump from the blowback. Get the details in our exclusive story.

Chaos! What Chaos?! Try ‘Fine-Tuned Machine!’

Trump had some more things to get off his chest at that news conference. First, his replacement nominee for Labor secretary. Then, “the incredible progress that has been made” and the “fine-tuned machine” that his been his administration. And then, prompted by questions: “fake news,” “criminal leaks,” Russia, Mike Flynn, the travel ban, his electoral victory, Hillary Clinton, inner cities, his wife and much more. (Watch the full conference here, along with some of the more unexpected moments, and read the transcript.) So how did he rate his own hour-plus performance?

Here Comes Travel Ban 2.0

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Trump says he’ll be issuing a new executive order to restrict travel from nations linked to terrorism “next week some time,” rather than trying to appeal the old one aimed at travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries. No details yet, other than it will be tailored to “a very bad decision” by the courts. Will the next one stand a better chance?

More Politics

-- Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be the new national security advisor.

-- Trump and his aides have offered mixed messages on Russia.

-- What’s your sign? Draw one that describes how you feel about the country and see what other readers have created.

Seems Like It Always Rains in Southern California

Pouring rain and powerful winds will hit Southern California today. Forecasters say it could be the strongest storm in the last six years and could dump up to half a foot of rain in some parts of L.A. County. Much of that should come in the afternoon and evening. “The afternoon commute is going to be a mess,” said one meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Hopefully people can take a half day off.”

More About the California Storms

-- A storm headed to the Oroville Dam area could bring 10 inches of rain.

-- A report says rain runoff may have undermined the dam’s concrete spillway.

-- Record drought + record rain = toppled trees. How do you know if your tree is in trouble?

This Golfer Doesn’t Have an Army Like Grandpa Did

Sam Saunders has been toiling away on the PGA Tour, yet he is still golf royalty. After all, he got playing tips and tough love from Arnold Palmer, his grandfather. As the 29-year-old plays in the L.A. tournament his famous ancestor won three times, Saunders says he has learned how to live in a giant shadow. “When I was younger I got a little tired of being asked about him,” Saunders said. “But now I’m very proud of being Arnold Palmer’s grandson.”

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

With today’s big storm, this is no time to be getting near the Los Angeles River. But back in February 1958, just after the Army Corps of Engineers had finished concreting the bottom and sides of the river, an L.A. Times reporter and photographer set out to cruise its 50-plus miles from start to sea in a rubber raft. One problem: not enough water.

Los Angeles Times reporter Charles Hillinger pulls a rubber raft along the Los Angeles River after shallow water prevented rowing. Bruce Cox / Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times reporter Charles Hillinger pulls a rubber raft along the Los Angeles River after shallow water prevented rowing. Los Angeles Times reporter Charles Hillinger pulls a rubber raft along the Los Angeles River after shallow water prevented rowing. (Bruce Cox / Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

-- L.A.’s community plans have languished for years. Now they’re an unlikely issue in the March election.

-- The former mayor of Palm Springs and two major developers were charged with public corruption and other felonies in a bribery scheme.

-- Many immigrants in Los Angeles rooted for the Day Without Immigrants protest, but a lot couldn’t risk skipping a day of work.

-- The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged head-butting incident involving pop star Justin Bieber at a West Hollywood restaurant.

YOUR WEEKEND

-- A rare Anhui-style restaurant has opened in San Gabriel. Times food critic Jonathan Gold gives his first impressions of the place.

-- Enchiladas, salmon and more dinner ideas ready in less than an hour.