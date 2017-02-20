Today: Picking a National Security Advisor, 'Apprentice'-Style?  From the Front Lines of Mosul.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss on Presidents Day.

TOP STORIES

Picking a National Security Advisor, ‘Apprentice’-Style?

Amid a busy Presidents Day weekend of attacking the “fake news media” — a.k.a. “the enemy of the American People!” — and holding a rally in Florida in which he uttered a falsehood about Sweden, President Trump interviewed four candidates for national security advisor. Two others had already dropped out of the running to succeed Michael Flynn. As with much in the young administration, reports of internal strife are clouding the process, even as Trump repeats that everything is running smoothly.

More Politics

-- An official says the Department of Homeland Security has drafted broad new guidelines to more aggressively capture and deport people living in the country illegally.

-- White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus flatly denied any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

-- So, what happened that night in Sweden?

Welcome to Maywood: Sanctuary City Trailblazer

Maywood in southeast L.A. County had fewer than 30,000 residents in 2006, but it got national attention when it declared itself a sanctuary city that year. Back then, folks weren’t even sure what the term meant. The decision angered some residents, for sure. Then came the conservative talk-radio hosts and the anti-illegal-immigration group called the Minutemen Project. Eleven years later, with Trump threatening to punish sanctuary cities, the landscape looks a lot different.

When Americans at Home Were Treated Like Enemies

Seventy-five years ago Sunday, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans in camps scattered across deserts and swampland. At a forum in L.A.’s Little Tokyo to mark the anniversary, visitors wondered if the lessons of that injustice had been forgotten in today’s political climate.

Oroville Dam Faces a New Test

Another powerful storm is hitting Northern California, once again testing the region’s flood prevention network and prompting more furious preparations at Oroville Dam’s damaged spillways and crippled power plant. As officials investigate the cause of the emergency spillway’s near-failure last week, interviews and records suggest it grew out of fundamental problems with its original design. For those with families who have lived along the mighty Feather River for decades, the drama is another example of how humanity lives at the whims of nature.

From the Front Lines of Mosul

The first phase of the campaign to drive out Islamic State from the city of Mosul lasted 100 days and reportedly inflicted casualty rates as high as 50% for some units of the Iraqi military. Now, after taking about a month to recuperate, those fighters, aided by U.S. special forces, have begun to retake the remainder of Mosul. Another grueling fight is expected, as Islamic State uses car bombs, suicide bombers and snipers to battle back. Our intrepid correspondent Nabih Bulos is there.

Iraqi troops head toward the front lines of the fight to reclaim western Mosul from Islamic State forces on Sunday. Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times Iraqi troops head toward the front lines of the fight to reclaim western Mosul from Islamic State forces on Sunday. Iraqi troops head toward the front lines of the fight to reclaim western Mosul from Islamic State forces on Sunday. (Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

A Secret List of ‘Problem’ Sheriff’s Deputies

If a law enforcement officer has a history of dishonesty or other misconduct, how easy should it be to find that out? That’s the crux of a battle over a list the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department has compiled. It contains the names of about 300 deputies, and Sheriff Jim McDonnell wants to send it to prosecutors so they can inform criminal defendants if a “problem” deputy is involved. But the union representing rank-and-file deputies says it’s a violation of privacy and could put mistakes from long ago under unfair scrutiny.

CALIFORNIA

-- An Escondido family has been split in two after a mother was deported to Mexico, leaving her twin 18-year-old daughters without a parent.

-- A stuntman, a bookkeeper and a bar owner are among the 20 candidates in a crowded contest for a Los Angeles City Council seat.

-- George Skelton: Does California really need more dams? We're running out of places to put them.

-- Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles: “We are looking at a totally new political world.”

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS