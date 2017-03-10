Today: When Jail Can Be 'Like Paradise.' Healthcare Stakes Are High for Trump Too.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today, including our weekend recommendations and weekly look back into the archives.

When Jail Can Be ‘Like Paradise’

Money talks, even in jail. In L.A. and Orange counties, at least 26 small city jails open their doors to offenders who can afford a safer and more comfortable stay in the so-called graybar hotel. The concept began as a way to deal with overcrowding during a 1980s crackdown on drunk driving. But an analysis by the Los Angeles Times and the Marshall Project shows that from 2011 through 2015 more than 160 people in “pay-to-stay” programs had been convicted of crimes such as assault, robbery and sexual abuse of children. So what are the amenities like? Pay a virtual visit to Seal Beach, known as the go-to spot for many deep-pocketed offenders. “This is like paradise,” said one.

Sgt. Steve Bowles shows off a room where "pay-to-stay" inmates can watch television, socialize and play games at the Seal Beach Detention Center. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

The Healthcare Stakes Are High — for Trump Too

The White House may not want to call it “Trumpcare,” but one way or the other, the outcome of the healthcare debate will play a major role in defining the start to President Trump’s time in office. “No president wants to have early in their administration a major legislative defeat because it makes them look weak,” says former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Here’s the latest on the push to win over conservative critics of the bill.

A ‘Trump Effect’ on the Border?

Illegal border crossings in the Southwest U.S. usually jump 10% to 20% in February. This year, the number of immigrants caught in the act by Border Patrol agents dropped 40%. That’s been a point of celebration for top Trump administration officials. Experts say it’s too early to assume it’s a long-term trend, though, and one says it’s typical to see a drop after new immigration policies, often followed by a big rebound.

Beware the Quiet Bill in Congress

The Regulatory Accountability Act doesn’t have a flashy name, nor has it been generating the headlines that travel bans and Obamacare repeal have. If passed, it could change the way safety rules are made on everything from the cars and food we buy to the air we breathe, by making regulators prove they have taken the least costly option possible to business.

-- Will he be back? Arnold Schwarzenegger may not have ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate.

-- Six states are challenging Trump’s travel ban in court.

-- The owners of a Washington wine bar have sued Trump for unfair competition, saying he is using the power of the presidency to lure business.

The Selfie That Set Leimert Park Talking

DeMille Halliburton inadvertently touched a nerve when he posted a photo of himself and his Saturday running group. He’s African American, and many in the group are his white neighbors. The next thing he knew, his selfie had become a source of debate about the changing demographics of the middle-class, traditionally African American neighborhood of Leimert Park.

The Arts Spring Eternal

In the spring, a person’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of the arts, to paraphrase Lord Tennyson. Our arts staff will bring you up to speed on what’s happening in music, theater, art, architecture, dance and books as the vernal equinox approaches on March 20. Among the highlights: a museum retrospective on the 1992 L.A. riots, free art in the desert, the L.A. Phil’s Icelandic music festival and Margaret Atwood’s graphic novel series.

Twenty years ago this week, rap star Notorious B.I.G. was slain while sitting in his SUV after leaving a music industry party at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The killing remains one of L.A.’s biggest unsolved homicides. Here’s a look at where the investigation has gone over the years — and the front page of the L.A. Times the day after he was shot.

-- L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti got a big election victory, but he now faces a crucial decision: Stay in the job or run for higher office.

-- Imagine a magnitude 7.4 earthquake stretching underneath Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. That’s what scientists are looking at as they study linked faults.