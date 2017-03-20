Today: Drama on the Hill. The Jobs American Workers Aren't Doing.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Today’s Drama on the Hill

Capitol Hill will be busy with two high-profile hearings today. In the House of Representatives, FBI Director James B. Comey will testify before the Intelligence Committee on Russian interference in the U.S. presidential race, and he’s sure to be pressed on President Trump’s unproven claim he was targeted for surveillance by the Obama administration. Over in the Senate, the Judiciary Committee will begin four days of hearings on Neil M. Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. So far the fight over Gorsuch has been relatively mild, but expect that to change quickly.

The Jobs American Workers Aren’t Doing

One of the stated goals of President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration is to free up jobs for American-born workers. So far, California’s farmers aren’t encouraged by what they’ve seen. Even after offering higher pay and perks, they’re having trouble finding enough farmhands, and that’s forcing some hard choices — like giving up certain crops or replacing workers with machines. Meanwhile, some former immigration officials say that focusing on a border wall is fruitless if there are still jobs to be had. Their solution: Sanction the businesses that hire undocumented workers.

Workers prune grapevines at the Napa Valley vineyard of Silverado Farming. Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times Workers prune grapevines at the Napa Valley vineyard of Silverado Farming. Workers prune grapevines at the Napa Valley vineyard of Silverado Farming. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

More Politics

-- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson capped his trip to Asia on a note of collaboration as the relationship between China and the new Trump administration appeared to get a reset and tensions with North Korea flared.

-- Speaker Paul Ryan said he felt “very good” about the chances of the GOP healthcare bill passing in the House of Representatives, even as changes are being worked on.

-- The judge in Hawaii who brought a national halt to Trump’s new travel ban last week has rejected a government request to revise his ruling.

What Happened to Ivanka?

Ivanka Trump has no formal job description, yet we’ve seen her seated next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House and posing on the steps of the Supreme Court with her daughter. A group of New York artists who considered her part of the “liberal bubble of New York” thought she’d play a moderating role, but now they feel she’s complicit in her father’s policies.

Roll Over, Beethoven

The lyrics. The duck walk. The sound. Chuck Berry was one of the founding fathers of rock ’n’ roll. “If you tried to give rock ’n’ roll another name,” John Lennon once said, “you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.’ ” For all Berry’s influence on musicians to come, he was often regarded as difficult, rarely gave interviews and had his run-ins with the law. Here’s an in-depth look at Berry, who died at age 90 over the weekend.

With a Shovel in Hand, a Mother Finds Her Son

Last week, a mass grave in Mexico made headlines when the Veracruz district attorney said 250 skulls had been unearthed in a field. But activists say the discovery was made with no thanks to the authorities; instead, it was found through the efforts of volunteer diggers, who are mostly the widows and mothers of those missing in the drug wars. Griselda Barradas’ son was one of the first two positively identified victims from the gravesite.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- Steve Lopez visits with a doctor who has devoted his life to caring for L.A.’s neediest patients and is nervous about Trumpcare.

-- Columnist Robin Abcarian checks in on Big Sur, which is once again coping with natural disaster and looming economic catastrophe.

-- The story of two sheriffs, elected as reformers, who ended up destroyed by corruption scandals.

-- A tiny town in Oregon puts its hope in pot shops to revive its flailing economy.

-- Here’s what Trump supporters mean when they talk about the “deep state.”

-- The Showtime docu-series “The Circus” is back, this time to follow Washington and the Trump administration.