Today: Is Trump Pushing for an Imperial Presidency?

The latest from our editorial board: a look at President Trump's attempts to undermine American institutions.

TOP STORIES

Is Trump Pushing for an Imperial Presidency?

“I alone can fix it.” To Donald Trump’s supporters, his words at the Republican National Convention were a rallying cry. To his critics, they were a warning. Part 3 of the Times Editorial Board’s series of editorials on the Trump presidency assesses his “dangerously authoritarian vision of the presidency”: “What’s uniquely threatening about Trump’s approach … is how many fronts he’s opened in this struggle for power and the vehemence with which he seeks to undermine the institutions that don’t go along.”

Who Is the Real Devin Nunes?

In Washington, Devin Nunes has been called Inspector Clouseau, a patsy and worse. In his hometown of Tulare, a farming community southeast of Fresno, he’s still seen as a model of success. What’s behind these drastically different views of the congressman leading the House Intelligence Committee? Read this revealing portrait of Nunes by Times political writer Cathleen Decker, who visited Tulare to get the locals’ view.

After Bashing China, Trump Will Meet Its Leader

Global trade. North Korea. Taiwan. Many sensitive topics are likely to come up when Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday and Friday. Add in a clash of styles — Xi, the man of protocol, and Trump, the provocateur — and there’s a frisson of anxiety in the air. Will it be a showdown, or more harmonious, including a minor economic concession from China? Here’s one more worry: If things go south, some cybersecurity experts fear a wave of hacks against U.S. companies.

More Politics

-- This could hit those living in California, New York and other blue states hard: A plan by House Republicans calls for axing the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

-- Senators are working quietly on a long-shot bid for compromise on Supreme Court nominee Neil M. Gorsuch. Democrats have secured enough votes to filibuster.

-- A San Francisco-based federal appeals court will hear arguments on Trump’s latest travel and refugee resettlement restrictions in May.

-- Egypt’s authoritarian-minded president got a warm White House welcome, while Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, traveled to Iraq in a visit that underscored Kushner’s growing role.

Driving While Undocumented, but Not Unlicensed

Does giving driver’s licenses to immigrants living illegally in the U.S. make the roads safer? While people argue the wisdom of that practice back and forth, a Stanford University study has found that it appears to have helped lower the number of hit-and-run accidents in California. “It’s shocking to see how you have these controversial debates and everyone is flying blind in terms of evidence,” says one of the researchers.

The FAA Clears Harrison Ford for Takeoff (but Watch Out for Those Landings)

When Harrison Ford, who has had his fair share of plane mishaps, landed his small plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County two months ago, he narrowly missed a jetliner with 100 passengers aboard. Federal authorities have determined that the 74-year-old actor should not face discipline but take only “awareness training,” which he is said to have already completed. Tapes show Ford was apologetic and embarrassed by his dangerous mistake.

CALIFORNIA

-- The state could be facing more than $860 million in costs to repair roads, bridges and highways damaged from this winter’s storms.

-- More than half of the 24 candidates running in L.A.'s 34th Congressional District are women, and some say Trump spurred them to run. Voting is today.

-- A Los Angeles County judge has denied the latest effort by filmmaker Roman Polanski to resolve his 40-year-old statutory rape case.

-- Want to know what Yosemite’s bears are up to? There’s a website for that.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Here’s what the TV show “Big Little Lies” left out from the book ending.

-- Classical music critic Mark Swed takes us inside a star-studded tribute to retired Nonesuch Records President Robert Hurwitz.

-- La’Porsha Renae found fame on “American Idol.” Now she’s trying to stay true to her moral compass while navigating the music industry.

-- India banned the movie “Lipstick Under My Burkha” because of its “lady-oriented content,” “sexual scenes” and “audio pornography.” It plays in L.A. this week.