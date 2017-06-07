Today: Trump, the 'Russia Thing' and Testimony (First of Two Parts)

Today is the opening act in two days of high drama in the Russia investigation before the Senate Intelligence Committee. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss.

TOP STORIES

Trump, the ‘Russia Thing’ and Testimony (First of Two Parts)

The forecast in Washington: cloudy with a chance of tweetstorms. The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold high-stakes hearings today and Thursday, as the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election intensifies. Up first will be some of America’s top national security officials, who will no doubt be asked about the leak of a classified report on Russian hacking to the Intercept, among many other issues. But tomorrow is the big event, with fired FBI Director James Comey poised to testify in a potentially explosive hearing. There are rumblings that President Trump could live-tweet, though he has a speech scheduled shortly after Comey begins his testimony. Asked about Comey on Tuesday, Trump said simply: “I wish him luck.” Here’s what to look for, including a seating chart that gives background on each of the senators who’ll be participating.

More Politics

-- Trump appeared to take credit for spurring Saudi Arabia and four other Arab nations to break off ties with Qatar, home to a massive U.S. military base.

-- The president summoned Republican leaders to the White House to discuss his summer legislative agenda, but discord over the healthcare overhaul is slowly grinding it to a halt.

-- Sean Spicer dodged a question about whether Trump retained confidence in Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, hours before reports broke that Sessions had offered to resign.

Is the President Allowed to Block You on Twitter?

The president wants you to know that “The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out.” Well, he wants some of you to know — not those people he’s blocked on Twitter. Does that violate your 1st Amendment rights? Attorneys representing two blocked Twitter users say it does, but other legal experts call it a stretch.

The Devil in a Leaked Document’s Details

Call it the case of the telltale printer dots. Shortly after an article was posted on the Intercept exposing “a months-long Russian intelligence cyber effort against elements of the U.S. election and voting infrastructure,” federal contractor Reality Winner (yes, that is her real name) was arrested and charged with violating government security laws. If she was the alleged leaker, how did the authorities know so fast? As columnist Michael Hiltzik explains, the clues were hidden in plain sight and there’s a lesson for anyone who prints sensitive documents.

On Climate Change, Beijing Sees a Golden State Opportunity

Jerry Brown, leader of the free world on climate change? It didn’t take a Calexit for the Golden State to become a quasi-national negotiator with China on the issue, just Trump’s announcement last week he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris accord. That opened the door for California’s governor to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a visit that was as symbolic as it was substantial. A telling footnote: Energy Secretary Rick Perry is also in Beijing, but there’s no indication he will meet with Xi.

Now They’re Not Cooking With Gas

Speaking of clean energy… Officials are rethinking plans to build natural gas power plants in California. One factor in their decision: A Los Angeles Times investigation showing that the state already has a glut of electricity. Combine that with the cost of building oil- and gas-fueled plants and with the rise of alternatives, and there’s a real push to think off the grid.

L.A.’s Designs on the World

Frank Gehry has some advice for L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and developers: “They should take the time to understand what is available architecturally, what talent exists.… Not just let people come in with third-rate developments that make the city uglier and uglier.” Six thousand miles away at the Venice Biennale, L.A. artist Mark Bradford is representing the U.S. via works that contend with rage and beauty. They aren’t the only ones to offer their visions in the first issue of DesignLA, a magazine published by the L.A. Times focusing on L.A. as a world center in design, architecture, art and fashion. Page through it here.