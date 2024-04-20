Siblings killed, several injured when car crashes into kids’ birthday party in Michigan

Law enforcement officials monitor the Swan Creek Boat Club after a driver crashed a vehicle through a building where a children’s birthday party was taking place Saturday in Berlin Township, Mich.

A young brother and sister were killed and several people injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday at a Michigan boat club, authorities said.

An 8-year-old and her 5-year-old brother were killed when a 66-year-old woman crashed into a building at Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, Mich., about 30 miles south of Detroit, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said.

“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident,” he said.

Advertisement

Three children and six adults were taken to hospitals by helicopter or ambulance, some with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff said. Others were given first aid at the scene, and some were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Goodnough did not identify the driver, who rammed her vehicle into the building around 3 p.m. ET, but said she was taken into custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing death.

She was cooperating with authorities, he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.