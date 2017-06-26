Today: The Fight to 50 in the Senate

The fate of healthcare in the U.S. once again hangs in the balance. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The Fight to 50 in the Senate

Can they get to 50? That’s the question we’ll be hearing this week as Republican leaders in the Senate try to push ahead with a vote on their polarizing healthcare plan and bring enough GOP senators on board. Five of the 52 have said publicly they oppose the measure as written. Still to come this week: the score from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, along with wheeling, dealing and arm-twisting. Over the weekend the rift between moderates and conservatives appeared to widen. And as President Trump continues to proclaim Obamacare “is dead,” the proposed changes are threatening huge disruptions across the healthcare system.

More Politics

-- An effort to establish a single-payer healthcare system in California was shelved by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount), who called it “woefully incomplete.”

-- The Supreme Court says it will hand down its final rulings for this term today, but that does not mean the justices will necessarily decide the six cases that remain, which include three significant disputes involving immigration and U.S. borders.

-- A Southern California group backing President Trump is out with a new ad attacking special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and criticizing the Russia investigation.

Hello, State Department … Are You There?

At the State Department, only a handful of senior positions are filled, there are no regular briefings to explain foreign policy, and ambassadors are in short supply. Though President Trump isn’t the first to run major parts of his foreign policy from the White House, the lack of contact has frustrated some foreign diplomats and led to unusual approaches. Early on, Denmark even tried to see if a beauty pageant contestant had any high-level contacts. (Apparently, she did not.)

Dems in 2018? Not So Fast

Democrats keep hoping that Trump’s unpopularity will bring them success in the 2018 midterm elections to gain control of the House and improve their position in the Senate. Four races in GOP districts since Trump’s inauguration have shown running “against Trump” isn’t enough for them to win and may even help drive GOP voter turnout, as Cathleen Decker observes in this analysis. Meanwhile, some Democrats from L.A.’s Westside are already traveling to Republican bastions along the Mojave Desert in hopes of registering voters for the midterms.

It’s Not Mosul, It’s Marawi

A city is under siege. Two hundred thousand residents are displaced, with 40,000 in makeshift evacuation centers. Airstrikes target Islamic State-affiliated rebels, who use hostages as human shields. This is Marawi on the Philippine island of Mindanao. Terrorism experts say that the battle here could set the stage for the establishment of a jihadi state in Southeast Asia. That’s why the U.S. military has been quietly providing assistance to the Philippine military.

Carlo Gabuco / For The Times Saipoding Mariga's wife, Geraldine, was trapped for more than 20 days in the area where Islamist rebels went on a rampage in the southern Philippine city of Marawi. Saipoding Mariga's wife, Geraldine, was trapped for more than 20 days in the area where Islamist rebels went on a rampage in the southern Philippine city of Marawi. (Carlo Gabuco / For The Times)

Living an Unexpected Life to the Fullest

Kam Redlawsk is a 38-year-old artist who dreams up designs for product and toy companies. When she was in high school, she noticed a “sleepiness” in her feet. Then, she started to trip on stairs. Eventually, she found out she has a rare genetic disorder that leads to total paralysis. This is the story of how, after a doctor told her to quit school, she vowed to get her degree — and started traveling and hasn’t stopped since.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- L.A.’s new tallest building will be lighted up with massive LED displays, which some call exciting and others deride as visual junk.

-- California invested heavily in solar power. Now there’s so much that other states are sometimes paid to take it.

-- Mexican soccer fans don’t want to give up their favorite game-day chant, a homophobic slur that could lead to sanctions hurting their national team’s chances in the World Cup.

-- For aging baby boomers who don’t want to live on an “elderly island,” developers are creating multi-generational communities with areas where they can escape the kids.

-- Shakespeare and the politics of our age: Trump, “Julius Caesar” and now “Richard II.”