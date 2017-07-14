Today: Is Déjà Vu a Preexisting Condition?

It’s déjà vu all over again for the new Senate healthcare bill. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Is Déjà Vu a Preexisting Condition?

You could be forgiven for feeling stuck in the film “Groundhog Day,” repeatedly waking up to find Republican leaders scrambling to rally senators from their own party behind a revised healthcare bill. This time around, the GOP plan would add billions for stabilizing insurance markets and addressing the opioid crisis and keep two Obamacare taxes on wealthy Americans. But cuts to Medicaid remain a bitter pill to swallow for several senators. So what do healthcare economists think? Columnist David Lazarus interviewed more than half a dozen, and all, regardless of political persuasion, acknowledged that the latest proposal would do more harm than good. Get the updated side-by-side comparison with Obamacare here.

President Trump: Build That (Shorter, Solar, See-Through) Wall!

President Trump told reporters on his trip to France that he still wants to build that wall, just not along the entire U.S.-Mexican border. Given natural barriers such as mountains and rivers, the president now says “700 to 900 miles” would suffice, preferably solar-paneled and see-through. Barriers already line 600 miles, though it’s unclear if those count. Either way, some conservative groups that had supported Trump’s stance on immigration weren’t too happy.

More Politics

-- A federal judge in Hawaii ordered the Trump administration to vastly expand the number of people exempt from the travel ban.

-- Trump says he, not subordinates, will make the final call on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

-- Why French President Emmanuel Macron is referring to the president as “dear Donald” now and how Trump defended Donald Trump Jr. again.

-- Trump’s chief private attorney in the ongoing Russia inquiry says he acted inappropriately when he threatened a stranger in a series of profane emails.

‘Westworld’ vs. ‘This Is Us’: Our Divided Emmy Country

Presidential foil “Saturday Night Live” got the most Emmy nominations it’s ever received in a single season, giving it a tie with “Westworld” as the top-nominated series this year. That’s not to say Trump had much influence on the Emmy picks overall. (See the full list of nominees here.) But as TV critic Lorraine Ali writes, with nominees from cable, streaming and broadcast, plus a large number of new shows competing with the old (hello again, “Modern Family” and “House of Cards”), “they offer a surprisingly sharp guide to the fractured American psyche.”

Video: Meet the Ragtag Group of Americans Fighting ISIS

Some are anarchists and socialists, “the starry-eyed dreamers.” Some are running away from their past. And some are “legitimately crazy.” That’s how one San Francisco native describes the hundreds of his fellow Americans who have left the comforts of home to fight against Islamic State in Syria. As the battle in Raqqah has shown, it can be deadly: In the last week, three volunteer fighters from the U.S. and England were killed. Foreign correspondent Molly Hennessy-Fiske introduces us to a few Californians who have joined the battle.

Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times San Francisco native Kevin Howard, 28, is part of a small group of Western volunteers who traveled legally to Syria to help local forces fight Islamic State. San Francisco native Kevin Howard, 28, is part of a small group of Western volunteers who traveled legally to Syria to help local forces fight Islamic State. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

The Westside’s Shaky Ground

The maps show some of Southern California’s most expensive real estate: Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Century City and Westwood. But they don’t show where the stars live. Instead, the maps reveal the locations of earthquake faults. Though the drafts are subject to revision, they could have a big effect on development on the Westside. See the maps — and what happens when your house lies directly on top of a fault.

‘I'm the Schmuck Who Landed on the Taxiway’

The U.S. has one of the best aviation safety records in the world, but things can go wrong. Just last week, an Air Canada jet almost landed on a taxiway in San Francisco. In February, while piloting a single-engine prop plane, actor Harrison Ford did just that at John Wayne Airport. What happened? Follow his approach and landing through these air traffic control recordings and graphics.

