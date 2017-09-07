President Trump’s abrupt bargain with Democrats sidesteps an immediate budget and debt crisis, offers money for hurricane victims — and throws Republicans for a loop. That wasn’t the only surprise he had up his sleeve. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

Trump Makes a Deal … With ‘Chuck and Nancy’

It was the three-for-one deal seemingly no one saw coming: To avert a fiscal crisis at the end of this month, President Trump agreed with top congressional Democrats to keep the government going through mid-December, avoid a default and provide relief for hurricane victims. Trump’s siding with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, whom Trump collegially referred to as “Chuck and Nancy,” rather than Republicans during an Oval Office meeting left many in the GOP feeling furious that the president had given in too easily and undercut their strategy going forward. But some in the White House characterized it as a way to clear the decks for issues such as tax reform.

-- Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on how to constrain North Korea.

-- Donald Trump Jr. is expected to meet privately today with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

-- Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is among about three dozen prominent Republicans who are calling for the Supreme Court to end gerrymandering.

Dreaming On

The funding deal wasn’t the only surprise after that big Oval Office meeting. Trump suggested he’d back legislation to put the nearly 800,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on a path to legal status, as long as it’s combined with increased border security. Of course, that’s far from a done deal, and many “Dreamers” aren’t planning on sitting idly by. Some see a revival of activism to fight the demise of DACA, which is set to phase out in March unless Congress takes action.

-- Lawyers for 15 states, led by New York and Washington, have filed suit against Trump over his planned repeal of the program.

-- Who are the “Dreamers” whose dreams have been deferred? You might be surprised.

-- What the DACA phase-out means for workers and employers.

Hurricane Irma Hits the Caribbean With Deadly Force

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, has turned deadly after making landfall in the Caribbean with battering waves and 185-mph winds. The storm could hit the U.S. mainland by the weekend. Residents of the Florida Keys have been ordered to evacuate, and in Miami-Dade County, authorities closed schools and urged people to stock up on enough food and water to last three days.

Should This Manson Follower Go Free?

As a member of one of history’s most notorious cults, Leslie Van Houten was convicted in the 1969 killings of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. After spending decades behind bars, should this onetime associate of Charles Manson be released from prison? A parole board in Chino said yes — and it’s the second time that commissioners have found her suitable for release. The first time, Gov. Jerry Brown said no. After a 120-day state review process, Brown will once again decide her fate.

A Dust-Up Over Fingerprints When Celebrity Homes Are Burglarized

The words on the LAPD’s cruisers say “to protect and to serve,” but with a shortage of crime lab analysts, there’s one more verb: “to prioritize.” For burglary calls, that means only 21% result in dusting for fingerprints. What gets priority? LAPD officials say the factors include whether the crime is believed to be part of a series, carried out by pros or involves expensive, unique items. But that’s also led some to wonder if celebrities are getting special privileges amid a string of big-ticket break-ins over the last several months.

A Muslim Savior for Christians in the Philippines