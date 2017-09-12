Today: Irma Spreads the Misery in the Southeast

A large swath of the southeastern U.S. is now dealing with the effects of Irma. The dangers in Florida have not passed, even if the hurricane has. Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Irma Spreads the Misery in the Southeast

Flash flooding. Strong winds. Downed power lines. The Southeast is dealing with a dangerous mess as Irma, downgraded to a tropical depression, moves north. In its wake, 6.5 million Floridians and hundreds of thousands of others in Georgia and South Carolina were left without electricity, and officials say it might take weeks to fully be restored. Though the U.S. mainland has seen far fewer storm-related fatalities than those reported in the Caribbean, Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned of river flooding for the next five days — in his estimation, the storm’s most perilous aftermath. Here is the latest.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times Israel Alvarado, 25, tries to open a gate blocked by fallen tree branches to retrieve a generator in Bonita Springs. Israel Alvarado, 25, tries to open a gate blocked by fallen tree branches to retrieve a generator in Bonita Springs. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

More About the Storms

-- Cuba took a direct hit from Hurricane Irma and may have spared Florida from worse damage.

-- Meteorological science has helped reduce the number of hurricane deaths in the U.S. over the years.

-- After Mexico was hit with an earthquake and its own hurricane — and President Trump remained silent — it rescinded its offer to aid the U.S. with Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath.

U.N. to North Korea: Take Half the Oil

The United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution to place new economic sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear testing, but unanimity came at a price. The initial Trump administration plan had included a ban on oil exports to North Korea and a freeze on leader Kim Jong Un’s personal assets abroad, according to an official. But China and Russia made their displeasure known. Instead, oil exports to Pyongyang will be cut in about half, to 2 million barrels annually, and the proposed freeze on Kim’s holdings was dropped.

Villaraigosa’s Long-Shot Bid for Governor

Antonio Villaraigosa, who was the first Latino mayor of Los Angeles in more than 130 years when he took office in 2005, wants to make history again — as California’s first Latino governor since 1875. At this point, the odds are long for the former mayor, and the fundraising reflects that: Villaraigosa is far behind fellow Democrats Gavin Newsom and John Chiang in terms of money. This is the latest in our series of articles about the candidates vying to succeed.

It Was the Best of Teams and the Worst of Teams

With 92 victories in the season, the Dodgers are the best team in baseball. By losing 16 of their last 17 games, they are also the worst team in baseball. On Tuesday, not even playing in the middle of the night helped.How did they go from an unstoppable juggernaut to an outfit resembling the early-season Bad News Bears? And what can they do to get that mojo back before October?

They Jumped Through Hoops to Get to Saturn’s Rings

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft was launched Oct. 15, 1997, and flew seven years before it reached Saturn, where it spent the next 13 exploring the ringed planet and its many moons. On Friday, it all comes to an end, when Cassini dives into Saturn’s atmosphere. Getting the project off the ground didn’t come easy. Just ask the scientists who fought a number of earthly battles to make it happen.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- What we learned from Cassini: mission highlights.

-- Hmong farmers head to the mountains … and grow marijuana.

CALIFORNIA

-- The state is suing the Trump administration over its decision to phase out DACA protections for young immigrants.

-- After a hepatitis outbreak killed 15 people and hospitalized nearly 300, many of them homeless, San Diego has begun sanitary street washing in the downtown area.

-- Caught on video: A UC Berkeley police officer cites a bacon hot dog vendor on campus and seizes cash from his wallet for operating without a permit.

-- Don’t toke and drive: A new law will prohibit smoking or consuming cannabis while driving or riding as a passenger in a vehicle in California.

