Today: Travel Ban 3.0: This Time It’s Indefinite

President Trump has signed a new version of the travel ban, after a weekend filled with a dozen tweets aimed at athletes that resulted in a day of silent protest in the NFL.

Travel Ban 3.0: This Time It’s Indefinite

Just as the much-disputed travel ban from March expired on Sunday, President Trump signed a new one that goes into full effect Oct. 18, and this time it’s indefinite. The order covers most of the same countries, with Chad and North Korea joining Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Libya on the list and Sudan moving off it. The restrictions also differ in severity among countries and place sharper scrutiny on some nationals from Somalia, Iraq and Venezuela. How this affects the Supreme Court case involving the temporary ban isn’t clear, but legal challenges to the new one are sure to follow.

The Battle on Bended Knee

They knelt. They linked arms. They stayed in the locker room. Across the NFL, as the national anthem was sung on Sunday, players and some owners had a message for President Trump: You can’t tell us what to do. This unusual 1st Amendment discussion started Friday night at a political rally, when Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired.’ ” Then, on Twitter, the president took the ball and ran with it, including lashing out at NBA star Stephen Curry for saying he didn’t want to visit the White House. But just as many business leaders backed off Trump because of his response to a white-supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., so too did many NFL owners this time, including two who donated $1 million each to his inauguration. In the parking lot of StubHub Center in Carson, fans had some things to say on both sides of the debate.

Michael Dwyer / Associated Press Several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before a Sept. 24 game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. Several New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem before a Sept. 24 game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

-- Analysis: At Trump’s bully pulpit, it's “us” versus “them,” with race often used as a device to polarize.

-- Trump said the White House has “totally finalized” a tax plan, but there’s skepticism about the figures he said he’s hoping for: a 15% rate for corporations and 10% to 12% for individuals.

On Healthcare, Are They Legislating in the Dark?

Senate Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act would fundamentally restructure the nation’s half-century-old healthcare safety net. That much is clear about the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill. But there’s been virtually no analysis or public scrutiny. There’s disagreement over a key point, with cosponsor Sen. Bill Cassidy saying it protects those with preexisting conditions — and a long list of healthcare groups saying it doesn’t. With a vote as early as Wednesday and key senators expressing doubts about the bill, billions of dollars have been added in the hope it will sway them.

Thinking the Unthinkable: What a New Korean War Would Look Like

As the world watches the insults and threats fly between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, military strategists are pondering what was once unthinkable after 64 years of armistice: all-out war. They say a conflict, even if restricted to conventional weapons, would differ greatly from the Korean War of the 1950s and what we’ve seen more recently in Iraq or Libya. “There is only one way that this war ends: with North Korea’s defeat — but at what cost?” says one retired Air Force brigadier general.

Puerto Rico’s Mettle Is Tested

Across Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of 3.4 million, communities were struggling to survive without even the most basic necessities after deadly Hurricane Maria. A failing dam in the island’s northwest forced evacuations. But amid the devastation, neighbors found a way to come together, whether trying to salvage what they could, playing basketball without electric lighting or breaking into prayer to celebrate their survival — and wonder what comes next.

Not Everyone in Anaheim Feels That Disney Magic

As Anaheim’s largest employer and taxpayer, the Walt Disney Co. has been central to what the city is today. But some local politicians and residents wonder why they aren’t seeing more benefits to living in Disneyland’s shadow. Case in point: a big parking structure, which the city owns and spent $108.2 million to build as part of a deal for the Disney Resort’s expansion. The city gets just $1 a year, while Disney collects millions in parking fees.

-- Senior aides to President Trump repeatedly warned him not to deliver a personal attack on North Korea’s leader at the United Nations, but he didn’t heed their advice.

-- The University of California is handing out generous pensions, and students are paying the price with higher tuition.