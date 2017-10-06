Today: Another USC Med School Dean Is Out

The USC medical school dean who took over from his disgraced predecessor last year has stepped down; a touching story of loss amid the Las Vegas shooting; and congressional action on “Dreamers” is being deferred.

TOP STORIES

Another USC Med School Dean Is Out

When USC selected Rohit Varma to succeed troubled Carmen Puliafito last year as dean of its Keck School of Medicine, university leaders praised the new leader as worthy of respect. What many students and staff didn’t know is that USC had formally disciplined Varma in 2003 after allegations he had sexually harassed a young researcher. As The Times was preparing to publish a story disclosing the case, USC announced that Varma was no longer dean.

Amid the Sorrow, a Brotherly Bond Endures

After the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, there are still few answers. Authorities revealed more details of the gunman’s actions leading up to Sunday. Republicans and the National Rifle Assn. say they will consider limits on “bump stocks,” the devices used by the killer to turn assault rifles into virtual machine guns. But mostly we’re left with the stories of those who lost those closest to them — including the story of two buddies from Alaska, one of whom talked his friend into going to the concert, only to die in his arms.

What Will Congress Do for ‘These Incredible Kids’?

The clock has run out for the so-called Dreamers to apply for DACA protection, now that the Trump administration has begun its phaseout of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Will the clock run out on efforts to keep them in the U.S.? That’s the fear, given that Congress so far has made no progress on writing similar protections into law for “these incredible kids,” as President Trump described them. There are just five months to go before hundreds a day start losing their legal status.

More Politics

-- The civil rights law that prohibits discrimination in the workplace does not apply to transgender employees, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has decided.

-- Trump appears on track to decertify the Iran nuclear deal next week, a decision that will open an unpredictable debate in Congress.

-- Trump, surrounded by military leaders and their spouses, made some cryptic but seemingly ominous remarks: “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.”

A Movie Mogul Faces Allegations of Misconduct

Harvey Weinstein has been one of Hollywood’s most powerful and brash players, but the fate of his producing career could be decided today by the board of his namesake studio. After a New York Times article detailed decades of sexual harassment accusations against him, Weinstein says he’ll take a leave of absence from his company, and he apologized for behavior “with colleagues in the past [that] has caused a lot of pain.” At the same time, his lawyer threatened to sue over the story.

No Pressure: World Series or Else

When the Dodgers open the playoffs against the Arizona Diamondbacks today, they’ll do so with the high expectations that come from being the oft-proclaimed “best team in baseball,” even if they did have a disastrous late-summer stretch. Anything short of winning the World Series won’t fly. And no one will feel the pressure more than Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who holds one of the most coveted and challenging jobs in baseball.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

This week in 1943, the world was at war, and at the Santa Ana Army Air Base, which is now the site of the Orange County Fairgrounds and John Wayne Airport, pilot cadets were undergoing basic training. That included learning about the dangers of oxygen deprivation. Not everyone thought they needed to wear a mask: “Some of the older pilots still think it’s sissy stuff,” said one officer, “until they get into trouble.”

Al Humphreys / Los Angeles Times Oct. 1, 1943: World War II pilot cadets experience a simulation of high altitude in a decompression chamber at Santa Ana Army Air Base. Oct. 1, 1943: World War II pilot cadets experience a simulation of high altitude in a decompression chamber at Santa Ana Army Air Base. (Al Humphreys / Los Angeles Times)

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- What to make of “Blade Runner 2049”? Film critic Kenneth Turan calls it a visually dazzling follow-up.

-- Film critic Justin Chang says “The Florida Project” is a magnificent portrait of a joyous, troubled childhood.