Today: California Is Burning

At least 10 people have died and nearly 100,000 acres have burned as California deals with 17 large wildfires, mostly in the northern part of the state.

TOP STORIES

Wine Country Under Siege

The fires came with devastating speed, driven by the Diablo winds in some of Northern California’s most picturesque territory. Authorities say seven people died in Sonoma County, two in Napa County and one in Mendocino County and that 1,500 structures were destroyed across eight counties. In Santa Rosa, the Tubbs fire leveled an entire neighborhood, burned a hotel and prompted the evacuation of two hospitals. And while the heart of wine country mourns its losses, tough times loom ahead for the wine industry. "We are a resilient county,” Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said. “We will come back from this. But right now we need to grieve."

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times A Santa Rosa homeowner returns to survey what's left of his house of four years. A Santa Rosa homeowner returns to survey what's left of his house of four years. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Fire in the Anaheim Hills

In Southern California, Orange County officials evacuated more than 5,000 homes in three cities as a wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills, destroying two dozen structures. After breaking out near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon Road, it quickly spread — and cast a pall that caused officials to issue air quality warnings in parts of Los Angeles County. Given the fires up north, “we’re gonna be as stretched as we can be,” said Steven Beech, an incident commander with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Here is the latest on the fires across the state.

One More Try for DiFi

In California political circles, speculating about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s future has become a proverbial parlor game. Now, she’s made her intentions clear: Feinstein will run for a sixth term in 2018. But the game continues, as some wonder if the 84-year-old Democrat is vulnerable to challengers who stand further to the left. As Cathleen Decker writes in her analysis, Feinstein is betting that Californians want someone who can appeal to liberals and the middle — and still work with conservatives too.

More Politics

-- Some lawmakers hope to drive a wedge between President Trump and immigration hard-liners on his staff over the so-called Dreamers by appealing directly to Trump.

-- Twenty-nine states have legalized pot, but Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions wants to stamp it out. Thanks to an obscure 85-word budget clause, he’s closer than you might think.

-- Sen. Bob Corker is saying what other Republicans will only whisper about President Trump, despite their growing discomfort at what’s going on in the White House.

The Las Vegas Shooting Timeline Changes

Six minutes. That’s the gap between when a security guard at the Mandalay Bay hotel was shot and the gunman started firing at the crowd in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, according to a new account by authorities that altered their previous timeline. That the guard was shot before the fatal assault and not 10 minutes after it began raises new questions about police response time and why the killer stopped shooting.

A New Editor in Chief for The Times

“I have been training 40 years for this job.” Starting Nov. 1, Lewis D’Vorkin will be the new editor in chief of the Los Angeles Times. As Forbes Media’s top news executive, D’Vorkin introduced online initiatives designed to boost readership and save money, alongside the usual in-depth articles. What might we see in L.A.? “I firmly believe the traditional reporting model is critical and I also believe there are other kinds of content creation models that can work,” he said. “New kinds of models are definitely important.”

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Satellite images show fires popping up overnight across California.

-- The fast-moving Anaheim Hills brush fire claims homes.

-- For this homeless man, playing Union Station’s free piano brings respect and an appreciative crowd.

CALIFORNIA

-- Despite assurances to nervous immigrants, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has given assistance to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in county jails.

-- Vice President Mike Pence has been visiting California. He stopped in Newport Beach for a fundraiser and went to Sacramento to pitch Trump’s tax reform plan.