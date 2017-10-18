Today: ‘Repeal and Replace’? It May Be ‘Re-Up and Relax’ Now

A bipartisan plan in the Senate would extend federal funding for some key Obamacare payments and ease up on some of the law’s requirements. That could stabilize health insurance markets, but it’s far from a done deal.

TOP STORIES

‘Repeal and Replace’? It May Be ‘Re-Up and Relax’ Now

Reports of Obamacare’s demise may be premature, as the Senate moved closer to a bipartisan fix for parts of the Affordable Care Act — and President Trump blessed the deal. The compromise worked out by Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) would re-up $7 billion a year in federal payments to insurers that Trump cut off last week. In exchange, it would relax the law by allowing states to offer cheaper, less generous health plans. Does it have a chance? Not necessarily, especially as conservatives want nothing less than total repeal.

More Politics

-- Trump invoked the fallen son of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as he faced blowback over a delay in calling the families of four soldiers. Then, after the president made the calls, a Democratic congresswoman quoted Trump as telling one widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens it hurts anyway.”

-- Trump’s selection for the nation’s next drug czar withdrew from consideration after reports brought up his role in weakening the government's power to combat the opioid epidemic.

-- A federal judge in Hawaii issued an order blocking major parts of Trump’s newest travel ban, suggesting it violated immigration law.

Wildfires Give a Wake-Up Call

The deadly wildfires that ravaged Northern California have tested not only the resources of firefighting agencies but also the healthcare system — and officials say what happened should serve as a wake-up call for future disasters like earthquakes and floods. Among the cascade of problems: Hospitals were evacuated; pharmacies struggled to fill prescriptions; nursing home patients waited on cots in shelters; and communicating the medical needs of some patients was difficult. Trying to find all the people reported missing has been a drawn-out, emotionally draining experience too.

The Caliphate’s Capital Falls. What’s Next?

In its onetime Syrian stronghold of Raqqah, Islamic State used medieval methods to punish seemingly minor infractions like smoking and forced residents to watch beheadings and crucifixions. Now, after four months of intense street fighting, U.S.-backed Syrian forces say they have taken control of what was Islamic State’s de facto capital since 2014. Despite the collapse of its self-styled caliphate, American officials warn that combating ISIS’ ideology is the far more difficult fight ahead.

North Korean Nukes: It Is Rocket Science

Can North Korea’s missiles deliver an atomic weapon to the U.S. mainland? “The bottom line is we don’t know,” says one expert. “I believe it’s unlikely they can deliver an atomic bomb to the United States at this time, but we can’t rule it out.” So what do we know? This graphic breaks down Pyongyang’s capabilities and where it got help making rocket engines.

Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

Don’t Jinx It, But …

The Dodgers are one victory away from their first World Series since 1988 after defeating the Chicago Cubs by a score of 6 to 1. This time, there was no dramatic walk-off homer, of course, but it did feature an improbable at-bat by pitcher Yu Darvish. The Boys in Blue now hold a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series, which resumes tonight. As columnist Bill Plaschke puts it: “The Dodgers are so close to the World Series, you can hear it coming.”

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Northern California firefighters are battling a fire that sprang up in the mountains around Santa Cruz.

-- The wildfires that have devastated communities in Northern California are more typically seen in the Southland.

-- A Studio City estate, once used to portray the exterior of the Kardashian-Jenner family home among other TV credits, is back on the market for $7.895 million.

CALIFORNIA