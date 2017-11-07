Today: The Bad Guy With a Gun Versus the Good Guy With a Gun

Investigators in Texas are sorting through clues in the Sutherland Springs church shooting, as new details fuel a debate on gun control.

TOP STORIES

The Bad Guy With a Gun Versus the Good Guy With a Gun

The killer in Sutherland Springs had been court-martialed in 2012 for cracking his young stepson’s skull and assaulting his wife. That should have stopped him from owning guns, if not for a bureaucratic error by the Air Force. On Sunday, he wore a bulletproof vest as he killed 26 people ranging in age from 18 months to 77 years and wounded 20 others. His adversary, a former National Rifle Assn. instructor, was barefoot but also armed — and chased him out of town. As the victims were mourned and the first eyewitness accounts of what happened inside the First Baptist Church emerged, this latest mass shooting is giving both sides of the gun control issue plenty to debate.

A Split Decision for Protected Immigrants

As President Trump’s administration tries to clamp down on illegal immigration by stepping up deportations and, perhaps someday, building that much-discussed wall along the southern border, it’s also been focused on restricting legal immigration. The latest: It’s ending a special program that has protected more than 5,000 Nicaraguans against deportation for years, but it stopped short of removing similar protections for immigrants from Honduras or other troubled countries. That’s not as severe as some immigration advocates had feared, but it’s one more area of uncertainty for those seeking refuge from strife in their countries of origin.

Carter Page: What Russian Officials? Oh, Those Russian Officials

Oops, they did it again. Former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor Carter Page is the latest to belatedly acknowledge direct contact with senior officials in President Vladimir Putin’s government during the campaign or after the election. Page had repeatedly denied to reporters that he met with Russian government officials in Moscow on a campaign-approved trip in July 2016. But according to a House Intelligence Committee transcript of his testimony, he acknowledged doing so and had even emailed other campaign officials about the “incredible insights and outreach” he got from Russia’s deputy prime minister and several legislators.

With Trump, Flattery May Get You … Somewhere

Trump has arrived in South Korea, the second stop on his five-nation tour of Asian countries after visiting Japan. So far, he’s received nothing but the red-carpet treatment, even though his poll numbers are near rock-bottom at home and abroad. What’s going on? Trump sees himself “going in with tremendous strength.” Foreign governments may have something else in mind.

Kim Hong-Ji / AFP / Getty Images President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a welcoming ceremony in Seoul. President Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a welcoming ceremony in Seoul. (Kim Hong-Ji / AFP / Getty Images)

More Politics

-- Today is election day in several places across the U.S. With Washington’s statehouse at stake, Democrats are looking to build a West Coast wall of Trump resistance.

-- A federal judge said Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and senior campaign aide Richard W. Gates III posed “significant flight risks” a week after they were indicted.

-- Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump made a stop in Newport Beach to pitch the Republicans’ tax overhaul plan.

The Bermuda Triangulation

Island tax havens. Secretive shell companies. Obscure financial dealings. The so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of leaked documents and corporate records primarily from a Bermuda-based law firm, are shedding light on the world’s 1%. The revelations have involved Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who’s been criticized for holding investments in Russian companies tied to President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, as well as Russian billionaire Yuri Milner, who invested in Facebook, Twitter and other Silicon Valley start-ups with the help of Kremlin-controlled entities. Even the tax strategies of Apple and other companies are coming under scrutiny as a result of the leaked documents, just as the GOP tries to overhaul the tax code.

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Pickup driver Johnnie Langendorff talks about going after the Texas church attacker.

-- The late tejano singer Selena Quintanilla finally gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

-- After nearly 30 years patrolling together, these two LAPD officers end an epic partnership.

CALIFORNIA