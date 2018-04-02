Today: Should This Presidential Monument Come Down?

Since 1906, a bronze statue of President William McKinley has stood in the central plaza of Arcata, Calif. Tribal activists and other townspeople accuse the 25th president of having directed the slaughter of Native peoples and say the monument must come down. Of course, not everyone agrees. Yet if the McKinley statue goes, it could be the most significant one removed because of an emerging movement — one focused on monuments related to what Native groups describe as a centuries-long war against their very existence.