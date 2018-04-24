Today: California’s Weather Whiplash

It went down to the wire, but CIA Director Mike Pompeo narrowly won the approval of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as secretary of State, averting an embarrassing rebuke for President Trump. Pompeo appears on track to be confirmed by the full Senate later this week, with some Democrats lining up behind him. Still, most Democrats remain concerned that Pompeo would advocate for military force, not diplomacy, and would fail to serve as a counterbalance to Trump.