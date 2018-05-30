Today: Rebooted, Then Booted

The "Roseanne" reboot was one of the most successful new TV shows in years, based around a star who has courted controversy for decades. But when Roseanne Barr unleashed a Twitter diatribe that included a tweet referring to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes" film franchise, the racism of the statement was too bold to ignore. Though Barr apologized Tuesday morning, ABC pulled the plug on her show in a move that drew cheers and jeers. "I'm sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers," Barr would tweet in the evening. As TV critic Lorraine Ali writes, the whole ugly affair resulted in the loss of a distinct voice on TV — that of the show's central character, Roseanne Conner, an Archie Bunker for the MAGA era.