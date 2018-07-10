Today: ‘Incredibly Qualified’ or ‘Conservative Ideologue’?

President Trump has unveiled his second nominee for the Supreme Court: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, a well-credentialed Washington insider and Yale graduate who declared that his “judicial philosophy is straightforward. A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law.” The reaction? Republicans mostly cheered, though some conservatives have said Kavanaugh’s rulings were not hardline enough. Democrats seized on Kavanaugh’s work in the aggressive investigation of President Clinton and a litany of other conservative causes that once led Sen. Richard J. Durbin to call him the “Forrest Gump of Republican politics.” Here is a closer look at the man who could move the high court to the right on abortion, gun rights, affirmative action, religious liberty and environmental protection, among other issues.