Today: Trump’s Double-Negative Defense

What a difference an “n’t” makes? After creating an international furor and generating headlines like “Putin’s poodle,” President Trump said that what he really meant to say at his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin was that he accepts the consensus of American intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Addressing his statement 24 hours earlier that “I don't see any reason why it would be” Russia, Trump said at the White House: “The sentence should have been ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn't be’ Russia.” But he added that the perpetrators “could be other people also,” an assertion not supported by known intelligence — and undercutting his do-over.