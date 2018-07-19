Today: On Russia, ‘No’ Means … Uhhhh

When a reporter asked on Wednesday if Russia is still targeting the U.S., President Trump looked at her and said, “No.” He went on to say, “We are doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia.” And thus began another round of confusion and contradiction over Trump’s stance on Russia. His statement appeared to contradict his top intelligence advisor’s warning days ago that “the lights are blinking red” about cyberattacks by Russia on America. Two hours later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders maintained that Trump was not responding to the question, but instead was saying he would take no more questions. Confused? Watch the exchange here.