Today: The Supreme Court, Obamacare and You

Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s views on Obamacare are unclear. It’s sure to be an issue as he attempts to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.
The Supreme Court, Obamacare and You
The fate of Obamacare will be a key issue during next week’s Senate confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. In private meetings with Democrats, Kavanaugh has signaled he is skeptical of some of the legal claims being asserted in the latest GOP-led effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act. But Democrats are not taking those comments at face value, and they plan to press Kavanaugh at the hearing while emphasizing their desire to keep Obamacare protections that ban insurers from refusing to cover people with preexisting medical conditions.
How to Win Friends and Influence People
The Democratic Midterm Victory Fund doesn’t have L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s name on it, but it’s organized by his supporters and allies — and could play a role in his presidential ambitions. A Times analysis of the political action committee’s filings shows it had raised $673,000 through late June and has given money to Democrats in a dozen states. The mayor has said it helps L.A. to have a Democratic majority in Washington, D.C. At the same time, it’s boosting his national profile as he thinks about a White House bid.
-- Trump said White House Counsel Donald McGahn will step down in the coming weeks. He could emerge as a significant witness in any obstruction of justice case against the president.
-- A growing number of people whose official birth records show they were born in the United States are now being denied passports and seeing their citizenship suddenly thrown into question.
‘I Was Talking to Them Until They Died’
Ed Bledsoe lost his wife and two great-grandchildren when the Carr fire reduced their Redding, Calif., house to ashes. He had stepped out, not knowing the threat from the fire’s speed, when he got a call to come home. “I tried running through the fire. I tried to get in,” the 76-year-old said. “I would’ve laid on top of them and died than have them go without me.”
The Endless Beach Fight
For decades, property owners have fought to keep the pristine coastline of Hollister Ranch largely to themselves. Earlier this year, it appeared they had won when coastal officials agreed to a deal. But that led to public outrage. Now a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has allowed a coalition of community groups to challenge the settlement.
A Blockbuster Summer
Hollywood studios have had plenty of woes, but this summer they enjoyed an escape from them at the box office. After a dud-filled season in 2017, ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada will have rebounded to an estimated $4.4 billion, according to ComScore, by the time Labor Day rolls around. A better mix of movies, including several blockbusters, have contributed to the haul. It’s not a record but is 14% higher than last year’s.
-- Five female filmmakers, who all have their new work coming out via Netflix, discuss moviemaking and more.
-- Dr. George Tyndall, the USC gynecologist accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of students, has given up his medical license temporarily. Meanwhile, USC has announced a diverse group who will select the university’s next president.
-- The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed to pay $22 million to settle two lawsuits with 16 students who say they were molested by two coaches.
-- The state’s nascent earthquake early-warning system sent an alert before the shaking from Tuesday night’s 4.4 magnitude temblor was felt in many areas. Here’s how to get ready for a big quake.
-- Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro says his meeting with the FBI about a fake letter he posted to social media about his opponent, Rep. Maxine Waters, has been moved to next week.
-- The creators of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” on Amazon have updated the classic fictional hero for the binge-watch generation.
-- NBA star LeBron James made his debut as a talk-show host on HBO's “The Shop” with a discussion of race, politics and fame.
-- “One Dollar,” a new CBS All Access series, takes on a murder in a fictional west Pennsylvania mill town.
-- Model Rain Dove on the Asia Argento scandal: “All victims deserve justice.”
Fred MacMurray, real estate mogul? The modest actor, who was born on this date in 1908, played a series of befuddled nice guys or good fellas gone astray on film before he became known as the dad on TV’s “My Three Sons.” Those early roles brought him huge paychecks, which he invested in real estate before the post-World War II boom. By the time he died in 1991, he had become one of Hollywood’s wealthiest stars.
-- The battle for governor of Florida has quickly become a test: Can a liberal, black Democrat win the nation's biggest swing state?
-- A soldier based in Hawaii has pleaded guilty to trying to help Islamic State, saying he attempted to provide military information, a drone and other support.
-- With his approval rating falling and street protests rising, Russian President Vladimir Putin is backtracking on an unpopular pension reform plan.
-- Two towns in Syria once lived peacefully alongside their neighbors. Three years under siege have changed everything.
-- The U.S. International Trade Commission has overturned Trump-imposed tariffs on newsprint imports from Canada, which should take some pressure off American publishers.
-- From Herbalife to herb: Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is joining the board of publicly traded cannabis company MedMen.
-- Mallory Pugh is a shining example for change in U.S. Soccer, writes columnist Dylan Hernandez.
-- In the Serena Williams catsuit kerfuffle, the real problem isn’t the dress code, it’s the word “respect.”
-- With the loss of John McCain, we need another “Straight Talk Express,” writes columnist George Skelton.
-- There’s a better way to pay for California’s wildfire costs, one that involves clarity and fairness.
-- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is reportedly planning new polices on sexual misconduct on campuses that bolster the rights of those accused of assault, harassment or rape. (New York Times)
-- What to do with retired research chimps? A haven for them may not be the best move for all. (NPR)
-- A biologist debunks the macho sperm myth: No, there is not an Olympic-style competition to reach the egg. (Aeon)
Remember the Obamajam? The road closures that would ensue when President Obama visited L.A. were legendarily frustrating for commuters. Apparently now is all forgiven, as a 3.7-mile stretch of road in the heart of Los Angeles’ Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood is getting a new name in his honor. Rodeo Road (not to be confused with Rodeo Drive) is out. In: Obama Boulevard.
