Today: The Supreme Court, Obamacare and You

The fate of Obamacare will be a key issue during next week’s Senate confirmation hearing for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. In private meetings with Democrats, Kavanaugh has signaled he is skeptical of some of the legal claims being asserted in the latest GOP-led effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act. But Democrats are not taking those comments at face value, and they plan to press Kavanaugh at the hearing while emphasizing their desire to keep Obamacare protections that ban insurers from refusing to cover people with preexisting medical conditions.