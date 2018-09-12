Today: Can California Drive the Climate Change Fight?

Leaders from around the world will be in San Francisco today through Friday for a summit on combating climate change. Gov. Jerry Brown, who is hosting the meeting, says it was conceived after the Paris accord was signed in 2015, when it was assumed the United States would take the lead in the global warming fight. Since then, President Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the agreement and sought policies that undermine its goals. The summit will serve as a key test of whether California can lead the country and the world on the subject when Congress and the White House won’t. The biggest challenge: trying to meet the goal of killing off the production of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.